Prep golf: Two new courses and an incentive for best male, female scorers

SANTA ANA PUEBLO – Two major new developments were announced Tuesday in relation to this year’s high school state golf tournaments.

The first was the addition of a first-time state venue: Twin Warriors Golf Club, one of New Mexico’s most prestigious courses, which celebrates its 21st birthday in May.

The second, on the surface, seems a little bit more obscure, as it deals with a trip to Louisiana in November.

But the two are indeed related.

The official sites for the May 9-10 tournaments were revealed on Tuesday, with Twin Warriors playing host to the Class 5A event for the first time. Sister course Santa Ana Golf Club, which hasn’t hosted state golf since 2005, will welcome the Class 4A boys and girls, and Albuquerque’s Canyon Club will be the location for Class 1A-3A.

But multiple PGA Tour champion and former Albuquerque Academy and Stanford standout Notah Begay III, through his NB3 Foundation, has added a special caveat for this year’s state qualifiers.

The boy and girl who post the low individual score (encompassing all classifications and all three courses) will earn an automatic berth into Begay’s nationally televised Junior Golf National Championship in Kinder, Louisiana, in November.

“I’d like to see more of our kids shine on that national stage,” Begay said Tuesday morning at Santa Ana Golf Club.

Piedra Vista senior Quinn Yost – who last year captured the Class 5A state title at Arroyo del Oso Golf Course – also won the boys 14-18 age division at Begay’s 2021 event, which helped to raise the state’s profile in golf circles.

“Quinn kind of validated my initial premonition about the talent in this state, especially in golf,” Begay said. Begay was a two-time state individual champion with the Chargers (1989, 1990). “Sometimes, in the other major sports, a lot is dependent on how your team functions as to whether or not you’ll be seen. But golf, it’s an individual endeavor.”

Begay said he began brainstorming this marriage a little over a year ago, with an eye toward keeping more high school golfers “involved in the junior golf space,” he said.

So this year’s state tournaments will take on a dual identity, as both an event to for New Mexico’s best golfers and simultaneously as a qualifier for the NB3 national event that will be televised on Golf Channel.

If there is a tie among boys or girls who are on separate courses, organizers will need to arrange a playoff at a later date to determine the automatic qualifier to Louisiana in November.

“That’s what it’s all about, for us to inspire and motivate other young golfers in the state to work a little harder, and dedicated themselves a little more,” Begay said.

The new official title of state golf is the NB3 State Golf Championships presented by Realty One of New Mexico.

“We are so excited to have the top high school golfers in New Mexico play these two scenic and challenging layouts on the Santa Ana Pueblo,” said Derek Gutierrez, PGA General Manager/Director of Golf at Santa Ana Golf Club in a statement provided by the New Mexico Activities Association.