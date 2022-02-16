 Prep golf: Two new courses and an incentive for best male, female scorers - Albuquerque Journal

Prep golf: Two new courses and an incentive for best male, female scorers

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

SANTA ANA PUEBLO – Two major new developments were announced Tuesday in relation to this year’s high school state golf tournaments.

The first was the addition of a first-time state venue: Twin Warriors Golf Club, one of New Mexico’s most prestigious courses, which celebrates its 21st birthday in May.

The second, on the surface, seems a little bit more obscure, as it deals with a trip to Louisiana in November.

But the two are indeed related.

Notah Begay III, shown working his television analysis job in 2019 in Orlando, Fla., wants to bring the best male and female high school golfers to his tournament in Louisiana. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The official sites for the May 9-10 tournaments were revealed on Tuesday, with Twin Warriors playing host to the Class 5A event for the first time. Sister course Santa Ana Golf Club, which hasn’t hosted state golf since 2005, will welcome the Class 4A boys and girls, and Albuquerque’s Canyon Club will be the location for Class 1A-3A.

But multiple PGA Tour champion and former Albuquerque Academy and Stanford standout Notah Begay III, through his NB3 Foundation, has added a special caveat for this year’s state qualifiers.

The boy and girl who post the low individual score (encompassing all classifications and all three courses) will earn an automatic berth into Begay’s nationally televised Junior Golf National Championship in Kinder, Louisiana, in November.

“I’d like to see more of our kids shine on that national stage,” Begay said Tuesday morning at Santa Ana Golf Club.

Piedra Vista senior Quinn Yost – who last year captured the Class 5A state title at Arroyo del Oso Golf Course – also won the boys 14-18 age division at Begay’s 2021 event, which helped to raise the state’s profile in golf circles.

“Quinn kind of validated my initial premonition about the talent in this state, especially in golf,” Begay said. Begay was a two-time state individual champion with the Chargers (1989, 1990). “Sometimes, in the other major sports, a lot is dependent on how your team functions as to whether or not you’ll be seen. But golf, it’s an individual endeavor.”

Begay said he began brainstorming this marriage a little over a year ago, with an eye toward keeping more high school golfers “involved in the junior golf space,” he said.

So this year’s state tournaments will take on a dual identity, as both an event to for New Mexico’s best golfers and simultaneously as a qualifier for the NB3 national event that will be televised on Golf Channel.

If there is a tie among boys or girls who are on separate courses, organizers will need to arrange a playoff at a later date to determine the automatic qualifier to Louisiana in November.

“That’s what it’s all about, for us to inspire and motivate other young golfers in the state to work a little harder, and dedicated themselves a little more,” Begay said.

The new official title of state golf is the NB3 State Golf Championships presented by Realty One of New Mexico.

“We are so excited to have the top high school golfers in New Mexico play these two scenic and challenging layouts on the Santa Ana Pueblo,” said Derek Gutierrez, PGA General Manager/Director of Golf at Santa Ana Golf Club in a statement provided by the New Mexico Activities Association.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Follow live: Lobo men are battling No. 22 Wyoming
College
The University of New Mexico men ... The University of New Mexico men had drawn even, 43-43, with No. 22 Wyoming with just more than 11 minutes to play in Mountain ...
2
Hoping for better start, Lobo women host Utah State
College
Could new alarm clocks be in ... Could new alarm clocks be in order, or perhaps a round of pregame energy drinks?The Un ...
3
Prep golf: Two new courses and an incentive for ...
Featured Sports
SANTA ANA PUEBLO – ... SANTA ANA PUEBLO – Two major new developments were announced Tuesday in relation to this yea ...
4
United to hold open forum on Feb. 23
Featured Sports
New Mexico United said Wednesday it ... New Mexico United said Wednesday it is holding its inaugural 'Supporters Summit' for Feb. 23, 6 p.m. at Baillio's on Menaul. The club described ...
5
Boys' state swimming/diving meet is Wednesday
Featured Sports
The high school state swimming and ... The high school state swimming and diving championships are being split up again this year. The boys contest their state meet on Wednesday at ...
6
Wyoming, with new No. 22 ranking, is at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
First time Wyoming is at the ... First time Wyoming is at the Pit as a top-25 team since being No. 5 in 1988
7
Gun found in Socorro gym causes postponement of game
Featured Sports
A varsity girls basketball game at ... A varsity girls basketball game at Socorro High School last Friday was stopped and postponed after it was discovered that a gun, placed inside ...
8
Del Norte inducts two into new Hall of Honor
Featured Sports
Sandia High announces 10 inductees into ... Sandia High announces 10 inductees into its HOF, including RB Mike Carter
9
A love sparked at Isotopes Park
ABQnews Seeker
A chance encounter on Holly Holm ... A chance encounter on Holly Holm bobblehead night at Isotopes Park in 2016 led to love, marriage and a life together for one Santa ...