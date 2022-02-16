Hoping for better start, Lobo women host Utah State

Could new alarm clocks be in order, or perhaps a round of pregame energy drinks?

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team is seeking solutions for a run of recent slow starts that have been, well, alarming.

The Lobos (20-7, 11-3 Mountain West) host Utah State at the Pit on Wednesday night to open their final two-game home stand of the regular season. It’s an opportunity for UNM to get its up-tempo mojo back after several uneven performances that have included one common thread – slow starts.

Saturday’s 77-70 loss at Nevada was the most glaring example. The Lobos immediately stumbled into a 13-0 hole and, in spite of a spirited second-half comeback, never got out of it.

That was just the latest instance, however. In their previous four games, the Lobos:

⋄ Trailed San Diego State 13-3 after four minutes.

⋄ Trailed Colorado State 7-2 after three minutes.

⋄ Scored just two points in first 6:20 against Wyoming (trailed 6-2).

⋄ Trailed Air Force 9-4 after 3:45.

To its credit, UNM came back to lead each of those games in the fourth quarter and won three of them. Still, slow starts and late comebacks are not a trend Lobos coach Mike Bradbury wants to see extended.

“Our approach to the game has not been what it was earlier in the season,” Bradbury said after Tuesday’s practice at the Pit.

“I don’t know exactly why, but ever since our bye week (Jan. 18), we haven’t started games with the same intensity. That needs to change. We need to come out focused and aggressive.”

Bradbury was pleased with his team’s preparation Monday and Tuesday. As he typically does late in the season, Bradbury has begun shortening practices to give players a physical break as they battle through the final stretch.

With four regular-season games left, UNM stands in second place in the MWC race, two games behind UNLV and a game ahead of third-place Nevada. The Lobos have two home games this week (Utah State and Boise State) before finishing on the road at Fresno State and San Jose State.

On paper it’s a favorable schedule as all four remaining opponents currently have losing records. But close games have been the norm in Mountain West play this season, and Utah State (8-16, 3-11) has been part of that equation.

“They easily could’ve won six of their last seven games,” Bradbury said of the Aggies.

“They’ve gotten a lot better since the first time we saw them, and they’re the one team in the league that plays faster than we do. We have to be up to the challenge.”

Utah State split two close games last week, dropping an 86-83 decision at Colorado State before defeating Boise State, 63-55, at home. USU guard Adryana Quezada was named MWC player of the week after scoring 29 and 20 points, respectively, and averaging 11 rebounds in those games.

Quezada did not play in UNM’s 98-83 win over USU earlier this season.

“She’s their best player,” Bradbury said. “She can score inside, hits 3s and plays as hard as anybody I’ve seen.”

Bradbury also expects the Aggies to take a different approach defensively after the Lobos scorched them for 21 3-pointers in the teams’ first meeting.

“They’ll change things up,” Bradbury said, “so it’s up to us to be efficient and try to play with some pace – hopefully from the beginning this time.”

Wednesday

Women: Utah State at UNM, 7 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com (streaming)