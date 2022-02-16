Cancer brings on the fight of her life

While much of America was preparing Super Bowl snacks to accompany the biggest sporting event of the year, Teresa Deras was preparing for the biggest challenge of her life.

Because her life was being challenged.

She had announced it to friends on Facebook on Feb. 2.

“I have colon cancer,” she wrote. “Stage 4.”

The cancer, she said, had spread from her colon to her lymph nodes and liver. About 1 in 10 patients with advanced colorectal cancer, as it is commonly known, test positive for the BRAF gene mutation, a fast-growing, more aggressive malignancy, and Deras was that one.

“So, my chemo will be very extreme in the beginning and will wipe me out,” the 60-year-old Albuquerque marketing and business development manager wrote.

Removing the cancerous tumor in January had also required a length of her intestines to be excised and the remainder rerouted to a colostomy bag, a nightmarish indignity until she was taught the correct way to change her own bag.

According to the National Cancer Institute, colorectal cancer is the third most common type of cancer in the United States. If caught and treated early, the prognosis is good, about a 91% survival rate. That rate plummets to 14% when colon cancer is detected at stage 4.

“About a year to live,” Deras said. “Maybe a little more.”

Deras shared her diagnosis on Facebook not for pity or tears, but for rides to chemotherapy, which began this week; chocolate nutritional drinks to keep her from losing much more than the 30 pounds she’s already lost; prayers and positive energy. And time.

She shares her story now to impart a few lessons she thinks may save others from what is happening to her.

“Mainly, that if anything seems wrong with you, go see a doctor. Just go,” she said. “Keep on top of routine screenings: colonoscopies, mammograms, prostate exams. You stand a better chance of survival if things are caught early.”

If only she had taken her own advice, she thinks now.

She underwent her first colonoscopy at age 54 – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that regular colorectal screenings begin at age 45, be that by colonoscopy, stool tests, flexible sigmoidoscopy or virtual colonoscopy. Because a couple of polyps were found, Deras was advised to undergo a colonoscopy every five years.

But COVID-19 changed things, made it harder to obtain general medical care. She was a year overdue for that second colonoscopy when she started feeling unwell.

In October, she had trouble breathing and worried that she might again have COVID-19, which had knocked her and her husband, Carlos, down for three weeks back in November 2020. She also began having bowel issues, but thought it could be a latent symptom from a COVID-19 booster shot months before.

A CT scan, though, detected abnormal growth of a lymph node in her neck. A biopsy determined that the lymph node was malignant.

On Dec. 19, she was given the diagnosis of colon cancer.

“I’m not one who cries or gets pissed. It doesn’t solve anything,” she said. “But I cried when I was told it was stage 4.”

And here’s another lesson Deras would like to impart. Stage 4, she learned, is not necessarily terminal or end stage. It is not certain death. It is not hopeless.

“It means the cancer has spread,” she said. “Had I known that going in, I wouldn’t have totally lost it.”

Still, it’s not a trifling matter. Her oncologist taught her a lesson on how to think about that.

“She told me the cancer is not my cancer. It’s the cancer. Words matter,” she said. “It doesn’t own me. I refuse to take ownership of it. I don’t want it. I didn’t invite it. I will beat it.”

Her age, general health and good attitude also give her an edge in the fight, her oncologist told her.

“I’m as healthy as a chubby horse,” Deras said.

If she cannot beat the cancer, well, then at least she can win more time.

“It’s like getting ready for a bar fight,” she said.

The first round of chemotherapy at Presbyterian Rust Medical Center was on Valentine’s Day. Afterward, she said she felt tired, nauseous, with a slight headache and sore fingers, an odd, but typical, side effect.

She also learned this week that she is one of the 3% with the BRAF gene who do well on chemotherapy.

“Finally, some good news,” she said.

Deras is scheduled for two more rounds this week. What comes next depends on how well everything works.

That’s the hardest part – not knowing what comes next, she said.

And so another lesson. Let the chemo do its work, but let her mind and body work, as well.

“Several times a day, I visualize the negative cancer energy floating away from my body and it being replaced with emerald-green positive energy,” she said. “I try to do more positive affirmations. And I believe in a higher power, the power of prayer, whatever or whoever you pray to.”

Deras said she also tries to go for a walk when weather permits.

“Sunshine is a great healer,” she said. It’s important to keep everything moving. On days when I don’t go outside, I walk up and down the hallway. My cat thinks I’m crazy and that’s OK.”

She is grateful, she said, for that cat. Grateful for her husband, who reminds her daily that he’s in this with her whatever comes. Grateful for good friends, good thoughts and a fighting chance.

“I’m going to fight this, and your prayers and positive energy are welcome,” she told her friends. “I’m in for the fight for my life.”

COURTESY OF TERESA DERAS

Teresa Deras had her long hair cut short Sunday, the day before her first round of chemotherapy for colon cancer. “Most likely, I’ll lose my hair,” she says.