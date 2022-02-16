 APD investigating homicide at Northwest ABQ massage spa - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating homicide at Northwest ABQ massage spa

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Albuquerque police officers investigate a homicide at 475 Coors NW early Wednesday morning. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after finding a woman dead at a massage spa in Northwest Albuquerque late Tuesday night.

Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers discovered the body at about 11 p.m. while responding to “delayed reports of a possible robbery” at 475 Coors NW.

“This activated detectives with the APD Homicide Unit to be dispatched to aid in investigating further,” Jewell said.

In an update, APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said officers responded to Canna Spa Massage in response to an armed robbery call.

“When officers arrived, they found a deceased female inside the business,” he added. “Homicide detectives are conducting interviews.”

Gallegos said the victim has not been identified.

The death comes a little more than three weeks after the owner of a massage spa in Northeast Albuquerque was shot to death during a robbery. Two men were arrested and charged in her death.

At the time, business owners and employees at massage businesses told the Journal they were worried because there had been a spate of robberies of such businesses in Albuquerque and Santa Fe in recent months.

 


