 Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Texas - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Texas

By Associated Press

KATY, Texas — Two Texas sheriff deputies were shot and wounded while exchanging gunfire with a suspect who died at the scene, authorities said.

The shootout happened Tuesday night in Katy, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Houston. Both officers were hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

According to Gonzalez, the deputies responded after receiving reports of shots being fired. When deputies arrived, Gonzalez said, the suspect shot at the deputies and the deputies returned fire. The deputies were hit and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Chief Deputy Edison Toquica said during a news conference Tuesday night that the original call for service, by an occupant of the home, was at 8 p.m. and was regarding a discharge of firearms inside the home.

Toquica said one of the deputies was struck in the right leg. The other deputy was struck in the leg and also grazed in the head and left ear.

“We’re blessed that both of them are in stable condition,” Toquica said.

He did not identify the deputies, but said they were 27 and 28 years old and that one had been on the force for one year and the other for two.

“Law enforcement is part of the community. Our kids go to school with your kids. We go to the same church, we shop at the same grocery store. So this is a time that we have to stand shoulder to shoulder and work together towards curbing the violent crime that we’re seeing,” Toquica said.

Law enforcement was advised that the suspect had paranoid schizophrenia, Toquica said, but cautioned that the information was preliminary and not “100% confirmed.” The suspect was about 43 years old and was out of jail on bond for the 2020 aggravated assault of a family member, Toquica said.

The shooting was under investigation, he said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
GOP-controlled Arizona Senate passes 15-week abortion ban
Around the Region
Republicans who control the Arizona Senate ... Republicans who control the Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, moving to put a new ban in place ...
2
Girl, 9, dies after mistakenly shot by robbery victim
Around the Region
A man who had just been ... A man who had just been robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in southeast Houston opened fire in an attempt to stop his attacker ...
3
Minnesota man dies after skiing accident in northern Arizona
Around the Region
A Minnesota man died after a ... A Minnesota man died after a skiing accident Tuesday at the Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort, authorities said. Coconino County Sheriff's officials said 61-year-old Michael ...
4
Oklahoma abortion providers see huge influx of Texas women
Around the Region
Two abortion providers in Oklahoma said ... Two abortion providers in Oklahoma said Tuesday that they're still seeing a massive influx of women from Texas who want to terminate their pregnancies ...
5
Prosecutor: Texas attorney general violated open records law
Around the Region
A district attorney says Texas Attorney ... A district attorney says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton violated the state's open records laws by withholding or failing to retain his communications relating ...
6
Arizona House OKs school spending cap waiver; Senate delays
Around the Region
The Arizona House voted Tuesday to ... The Arizona House voted Tuesday to avert a shutdown of the state's K-12 public school system by approving a waiver of a constitutional cap ...
7
Utah senator drops opposition, internment camp bill advances
Around the Region
A proposal to create a national ... A proposal to create a national historic site at a former World War II Japanese American internment camp in rural Colorado has passed the ...
8
Guns to garden tools: Colorado group seeks change, healing
Around the Region
Nearly three decades after her 3-year-old ... Nearly three decades after her 3-year-old son was killed in a drive-by shooting that shattered the silence outside a Denver duplex, Sharletta Evans was ...
9
UA students accused of throwing trash onto Tucson mosque
Around the Region
The Islamic Center of Tucson wants ... The Islamic Center of Tucson wants the University of Arizona to intervene in an ongoing issue of students throwing trash onto their property from ...