Wounded Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer now out of ICU

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — A Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer who was shot and wounded by a gunman last week has been moved out of a hospital’s intensive care unit and is being transferred to a rehabilitation facility, authorities said Tuesday.

Police officials said Sgt. Preston Brogdon, a five-year veteran, was shot once in the abdomen last Wednesday night. He has undergone multiple surgeries but will not have his shattered pelvis or hip repaired through further surgical procedures, the tribe’s police department said.

“He continues to show incredible strength and determination to heal,” Yavapai-Apache police Chief Nathan Huibregtse said in a statement. “Preston has a long road to recovery ahead of him.”

“Preston is awake and getting stronger every day,” said Brogdon’s wife, Bailey.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected of shooting Brogdon. A federal criminal complaint made public last Friday charges Valentin Rodriguez, 39, with assaulting two tribal officers and discharging a firearm in a violent crime.

The FBI continues to search for Rodriguez, who fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

Brogdon and another Yavapai-Apache officer had responded to a call about shots fired in a housing area near the Verde River.

Yavapai Silent Witness and the FBI are offering a combined reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest.