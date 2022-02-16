 Rams fans to cheer Super Bowl champs at LA victory parade - Albuquerque Journal

Rams fans to cheer Super Bowl champs at LA victory parade

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Rams fans will cheer Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Super Bowl champions during a victory parade Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Thousands are expected to line the parade route that was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and run about a mile through the city, culminating in a noon rally just outside LA Memorial Coliseum.

The celebrating began Sunday when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 after a 79-yard final drive by Stafford that ended with a 1-yard TD toss to Kupp, the game’s MVP.

Donald, whose Super Bowl performance included two sacks, was among the Rams who kept the party going at Disneyland on Monday.

Three LA sports teams have won championships in the last two years, but the Lakers and Dodgers didn’t get victory parades because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coliseum was once home to the Rams, who now play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.


