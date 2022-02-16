 Giffords hospitalized in Tucson with appendicitis - Albuquerque Journal

Giffords hospitalized in Tucson with appendicitis

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was forced to give up her promising political career when she was disabled in a 2011 assassination attempt, has been admitted to a hospital with appendicitis.

The illness was announced Wednesday by the office of Giffords’ husband, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly.

Kelly’s spokesman, Jacob Peters, said Giffords checked into the hospital on Tuesday and Kelly is returning to Tucson to be with her.

“We’re all wishing her a speedy and thorough recovery,” Peters said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Woman pleads guilty in deaths of pair buried on ...
Around the Region
One of two Utah residents charged ... One of two Utah residents charged with capital murder for killing a New Hampshire couple found buried on a South Texas beach in 2019 ...
2
Wounded Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer now out of ICU
Around the Region
A Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer who ... A Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer who was shot and wounded by a gunman last week has been moved out of a hospital's intensive care ...
3
Arizona high court to decide if Senate audit records ...
Around the Region
The Arizona Supreme Court said Tuesday ... The Arizona Supreme Court said Tuesday it will hear the Arizona Senate's appeal of lower court rulings that held it must release hundreds of ...
4
Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Texas
Around the Region
Two Texas sheriff deputies were shot ... Two Texas sheriff deputies were shot and wounded while exchanging gunfire with a suspect who died at the scene, authorities said. The shootout happened ...
5
GOP-controlled Arizona Senate passes 15-week abortion ban
Around the Region
Republicans who control the Arizona Senate ... Republicans who control the Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, moving to put a new ban in place ...
6
Girl, 9, dies after mistakenly shot by robbery victim
Around the Region
A man who had just been ... A man who had just been robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in southeast Houston opened fire in an attempt to stop his attacker ...
7
Minnesota man dies after skiing accident in northern Arizona
Around the Region
A Minnesota man died after a ... A Minnesota man died after a skiing accident Tuesday at the Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort, authorities said. Coconino County Sheriff's officials said 61-year-old Michael ...
8
Oklahoma abortion providers see huge influx of Texas women
Around the Region
Two abortion providers in Oklahoma said ... Two abortion providers in Oklahoma said Tuesday that they're still seeing a massive influx of women from Texas who want to terminate their pregnancies ...
9
Prosecutor: Texas attorney general violated open records law
Around the Region
A district attorney says Texas Attorney ... A district attorney says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton violated the state's open records laws by withholding or failing to retain his communications relating ...