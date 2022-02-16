 FBI agent: Defendants in Arbery killing used racial slurs - Albuquerque Journal

FBI agent: Defendants in Arbery killing used racial slurs

By Russ Bynum / Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Two of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery repeatedly used racial slurs in text messages and social media posts, an FBI intelligence analyst testified Wednesday in their federal hate crimes trial.

FBI agent Amy Vaughan led the jury through dozens of conversations that Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan had with others, identified only by their initials, in the months and years before the 25-year-old Black man’s killing. The FBI wasn’t able to access Greg McMichael’s phone because it was encrypted, Vaughan said.

In text and Facebook conversations with friends, Travis McMichael frequently used the N-word to describe Black people. In a Facebook conversation with a friend, he also shared a video of a young Black boy dancing on a TV show with a racist song that included the N-word playing over it. He also said that Black people “ruin everything” and repeatedly said he was glad he wasn’t a Black person, using a racial slur.

Bryan also used the N-word, but his preferred slur was one that refers to a derogatory stereotype about a Black person’s lips, Vaughan said. Over a number of years, Bryan exchanged racist messages on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In messages sent in the days surrounding Arbery’s killing, Bryan was clearly upset that his daughter was dating a Black man.

Greg McMichael posted a meme on Facebook in 2016 saying white Irish slaves were treated worse than any race in the U.S. but that the Irish aren’t asking for handouts.

On the first day of testimony Tuesday, the jury heard from neighbors of the defendants who described how the February 2020 fatal shooting shocked them. They also watched graphic cellphone video and saw crime scene photos of Arbery’s bloody body before hearing excerpts of interviews the defendants gave to police.

The McMichaels armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery as he ran through their coastal Georgia neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, Bryan, joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

No arrests were made until the video leaked online two months later.

Both McMichaels and Bryan were convicted of murder last fall in a Georgia state court and sentenced to life in prison.

All three pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges accusing them of violating Arbery’s civil rights and targeting him because he was Black.

A jury of eight white members, three Black people and one Hispanic person was sworn in Monday.

Defense attorneys said there’s no excuse for their clients’ use of slurs but insisted that their deadly pursuit of Arbery was motivated by an earnest, though erroneous, suspicion that Arbery had committed crimes.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Still plenty to do in final hours of session
ABQnews Seeker
Crime, budget bills are among the ... Crime, budget bills are among the top priorities
2
Voting bill revived in House after Senate deadlock
ABQnews Seeker
Dems blend parts of three election ... Dems blend parts of three election bills into one measure
3
AG questions PRC policies and decisions
ABQnews Seeker
Threat of summer blackouts prompts review ... Threat of summer blackouts prompts review by Balderas
4
APD investigating homicide at Northwest ABQ massage spa
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities have launched a homicide investigation ... Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after finding a woman dead at a massage spa in Northwest Albuquerque late Tuesday night. Officer Chase Jewell, ...
5
Cancer brings on the fight of her life
Blogs
'If anything seems wrong with you, ... 'If anything seems wrong with you, go see a doctor. Just go,' ABQ woman advises
6
Senate votes 30-0 to approve $827 million public works ...
ABQnews Seeker
Measure now advances to the House ... Measure now advances to the House for consideration
7
Pension bill approved with little debate
ABQnews Seeker
Measure would boost benefit for qualifying ... Measure would boost benefit for qualifying ex-legislators by 27%
8
Police ID man shot by Torrance County deputies
ABQnews Seeker
Officers were responding to domestic violence ... Officers were responding to domestic violence call
9
'Drastic changes' forecast for Rio Grande
ABQnews Seeker
By end of century, peak flows ... By end of century, peak flows could come a month earlier
10
COVID hospitalizations, cases continue to drop in NM
ABQnews Seeker
New cases are down 38% and ... New cases are down 38% and hospital admissions fall 33%