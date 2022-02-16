 Lawmakers strike tenuous budget deal as adjournment looms - Albuquerque Journal

Lawmakers strike tenuous budget deal as adjournment looms

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Sens. Siah Correa Hemphill, D-Silver City, left, and George Muñoz, D-Gallup, leave a Roundhouse room Wednesday after a conference committee meeting on a massive state budget bill. Reps. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, and Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena, are shown in the foreground. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — An impasse between the House and Senate on an $8.5 billion spending plan appeared to be on the brink of being resolved Wednesday, as the 30-day legislative session entered its final 24 hours.

A conference committee featuring delegates from both legislative chambers hashed out a deal that — if it’s approved by both the House and Senate — would cut funding for hydrogen energy hubs and eliminate budget language making law enforcement officer recruitment bonuses contingent on passage of a broad crime package.

But a House-backed attempt to add $30 million to the budget bill to aid rural hospitals was blocked by Senate members, even though the idea is supported by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration.

“We didn’t get everything, but we got our main ideas,” Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, told reporters after the Wednesday conference committee meeting at the Roundhouse.

She also said she would continue working on legislation providing a framework for hydrogen energy development in New Mexico, after several bills on the issue stalled during this year’s session amid staunch opposition from environmental groups.

This year’s budget bill would boost state spending to record-high levels for the fiscal year that starts in July, as an oil and gas-powered revenue boom has given lawmakers the ability to increase New Mexico starting teacher pay to $50,000 annually and provide state employees with hefty pay raises.

However, the House and Senate locked horns this week over specific line items in the budget bill.

Among the changes the delegates from the two chambers agreed on Wednesday were adding $5 million to the bill to ensure there’s enough funding to establish a $15 per hour minimum wage for state workers and education employees.

In addition, they agreed to reduce a $125 million earmark for hydrogen hubs around the state to $50 million. That money would not be available for hydrogen power plants, but instead could be used for public-private partnerships to construct or improve broadband infrastructure.

Budget impasses between the House and Senate are rare but not unprecedented at the Roundhouse.

In 2018 and 2019, the House refused to agree with Senate budget amendments, but the two chambers worked out their differences by the end of the session.

The House and Senate this year must agree on an identical budget by noon on Thursday in order to send the bill to Lujan Grisham’s desk.

A failure to do so would likely result in a special legislative session being called by the governor, since the state needs a budget in place before July 1 in order to fund state programs and agencies.

Meanwhile, a $380 million tax package remained in limbo as legislators neared adjournment.

The House-approved measure, House Bill 163, would reduce the state’s gross receipts tax rate by 0.125% and exempt Social Security retirement income from taxation up to a certain income amount.

But it would have to be endorsed by the Senate before adjournment in order to land on the governor’s desk for final approval.


