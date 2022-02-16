Lobos, Mountain West release 2022 football schedule

The University of New Mexico released on Wednesday its 2022 football schedule, which opens with a Sept. 3 home game against Maine, a Football Championship Subdivision program. It also includes games against UTEP, New Mexico State and 2019 champion LSU under new coach Brian Kelly.

The announcement came in conjunction with UNM’s league, the Mountain West Conference, releasing the schedule for all of its teams.

UNM’s schedule for now has no times or TV, and of course dates are subject to change, especially if TV asks.

The Journal’s Steve Virgen is reporting on the story and will have a complete report later. meanwhile, see here UNM’s football schedule and the MWC schedule graphic attached to this post.