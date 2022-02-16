 Last wounded Phoenix police officer released from hospital - Albuquerque Journal

Last wounded Phoenix police officer released from hospital

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say the last of five officers to remain hospitalized after being shot and wounded during an ambush and barricade situation at a home Friday has been released.

The final hospitalized officer is now recovering at home, said Sgt. Ann Justus, a police spokesperson.

According to police, that officer was ambushed and shot multiple times when he was the first to arrive at the home.

Four other officers were injured by shrapnel or ricochets during the ensuing barricade situation during which police have said the gunman died by suicide.

Police went to the home in response to a 911 call reporting that a woman had been shot.

Investigators said the incident apparently started as a domestic dispute between 36-year-old Morris Richard Jones III and his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Shatifah Lobley of Phoenix.

Police believe Lobley was shot before Jones’ confrontation with police and she died after being taken to a hospital.

The couple’s 1-month-old daughter was unharmed.


