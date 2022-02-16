 Dallas medical center completes brain institute funding push - Albuquerque Journal

Dallas medical center completes brain institute funding push

By Associated Press

DALLAS — A Dallas medical center has completed a five-year, $1 billion campaign to benefit its institute for brain research and clinical care.

The UT Southwestern Medical Center said Wednesday that the campaign for the Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute is among the largest brain-focused investments at a U.S. academic medical center.

The medical center said that more than $500 million came from donations from the community, which will fund research, technology enhancements and faculty recruitment. And UT Southwestern says it made a $500 million investment in facilities and programs for the institute.

The funds will help researchers at the institute study the underlying mechanisms of brain disease.

“Our hope is that one day no patient diagnosed with brain disease will ever hear the words ‘there is no cure,'” Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky, UT Southwestern’s president, said in a news release.

The institute was established in 2015.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
FBI: Texas synagogue hostage-taker sought 'machine gun'
Around the Region
The man who took hostages at ... The man who took hostages at a Texas synagogue sought to buy drugs and a 'machine gun' before the standoff last month that ended ...
2
Colorado inmates say state is violating ban on forced ...
Around the Region
Two Colorado inmates who say they ... Two Colorado inmates who say they were pressured into working despite health concerns are suing the state's prison system, saying it's violating a constitutional ...
3
Giffords hospitalized in Tucson with appendicitis
Around the Region
Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who ... Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was forced to give up her promising political career when she was disabled in a 2011 assassination attempt, ...
4
Woman pleads guilty in deaths of pair buried on ...
Around the Region
One of two Utah residents charged ... One of two Utah residents charged with capital murder for killing a New Hampshire couple found buried on a South Texas beach in 2019 ...
5
Wounded Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer now out of ICU
Around the Region
A Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer who ... A Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer who was shot and wounded by a gunman last week has been moved out of a hospital's intensive care ...
6
Arizona high court to decide if Senate audit records ...
Around the Region
The Arizona Supreme Court said Tuesday ... The Arizona Supreme Court said Tuesday it will hear the Arizona Senate's appeal of lower court rulings that held it must release hundreds of ...
7
Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Texas
Around the Region
Two Texas sheriff deputies were shot ... Two Texas sheriff deputies were shot and wounded while exchanging gunfire with a suspect who died at the scene, authorities said. The shootout happened ...
8
GOP-controlled Arizona Senate passes 15-week abortion ban
Around the Region
Republicans who control the Arizona Senate ... Republicans who control the Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, moving to put a new ban in place ...
9
Girl, 9, dies after mistakenly shot by robbery victim
Around the Region
A man who had just been ... A man who had just been robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in southeast Houston opened fire in an attempt to stop his attacker ...