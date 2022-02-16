 New Mexico regulators approve replacement power for nuclear plant - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico regulators approve replacement power for nuclear plant

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

The nuclear-powered Palo Verde station in Arizona. State regulators approved new solar generation from the plant, but the new systems won’t be built in time to avoid possible rolling blackouts in summer 2023. (Journal file photo)

State regulators approved new solar generation for Public Service Company of New Mexico on Wednesday to replace power from the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Arizona, but the new systems won’t be built in time to avoid possible rolling blackouts in summer 2023.

PNM will lose 114 megawatts of Palo Verde power after two leases it’s held for decades expire, starting in January 2023, when a 104-MW lease ends, and then 10 MW more in January 2024, when the second one expires. But delays by the Public Regulation Commission in approving solar replacement projects have created a construction time crunch that now makes it impossible for that new generation to come online in time for peak summer demand next year, said PNM Vice President for Generation Tom Fallgren.

“It won’t be ready,” Fallgren told the Journal. “It’s possible to get some of it online, but the majority won’t be available in summer 2023.”

In fact, the timeline to sign three of five contracts for solar facilities that PNM negotiated with independent energy developers has already expired. That means PNM must renegotiate them, further delaying construction and likely raising costs, said PNM Director of Integrated Resource Planning Nick Phillips.

“The contracts that are now past their approval dates have the highest generating capacity,” Phillips told the Journal. “They’re the ones we needed the most.”

The PRC, however, says it abided by regulatory rules and timelines to evaluate and approve the proposed replacement resources.

In addition, Cristopher Ryan, the hearing examiner in the case, said the process was particularly time-consuming because of the complexity of replacing firm, around-the-clock nuclear power with intermittent solar energy. Indeed, many parties participating in public hearings questioned the adequacy of PNM’s bidding process to hire contract developers, as well as the modeling system PNM used to ensure grid reliability when adding new solar plants.

“I issued my recommended decision as promptly as humanly possible,” Ryan told commissioners on Wednesday.

In the end, the commission approved PNM’s request for a total of 740 MW of solar energy with backup battery storage.

Under current PRC regulations, the commission has six months to rule on utility requests to sign power purchase agreements with independent contractors, although it can extend that to nine months if needed, which commissioners did in this case. And, given today’s additional complexities in transitioning from fossil fuels to renewables, Ryan recommended on Wednesday that commissioners lengthen approval timelines in future cases.

Some commissioners said PNM and other utilities should also work to submit applications much earlier.

“We need timely submission of new resource requests for thorough vetting,” said Commissioner Stephen Fischmann.

Despite case complexities, however, PNM says the commission unnecessarily delayed the approval process, ignoring PNM’s request for an expeditious review given the construction time constraints it faces.

“It was an easy decision,” Phillips said. “None of the parties in the case opposed the proposed replacement resources.”

 


