 2 more arrests in Las Vegas fight involving NFL's Kamara - Albuquerque Journal

2 more arrests in Las Vegas fight involving NFL’s Kamara

By Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police have arrested two more suspects who turned themselves in to authorities in connection with the earlier arrest of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on charges accusing him of beating a man at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip.

Darrin Young and Percy Harris were booked into the Clark County Detention Center Monday on suspicion of felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery, police said in a statement Wednesday.

Detectives said the two participated in the Feb. 5 battery at the nightclub. Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of an additional suspect who remained at large on Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Young and Harris posted bonds Tuesday and were released pending court appearances March 16. Court records don’t list lawyers for them.

Police said at the time of Kamara’s arrest on Feb. 6 that at least three other men were with him when he’s accused of punching and badly injuring a man in an attack at the rooftop nightclub Drai’s at the Cromwell hotel-casino.

Kamara was arrested for suspicion of felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8.


