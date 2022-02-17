 'BMF' inspired by the true story of the most prominent drug trafficking organization in the US - Albuquerque Journal

‘BMF’ inspired by the true story of the most prominent drug trafficking organization in the US

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Russell Hornsby portrays Charles Flenory in the Starz series, “BMF.” (Courtesy of Starz)

Russell Hornsby has worked tirelessly during his career.

He’s brought to life many characters and is proud of each one.

Though when it came to the role of Charles Flenory on the series “BMF,” he was taken by surprise.

“Honestly, I got a call from (Director) Tasha Smith,” he says. “We go back 20 years. Then I talked to (series creator) Randy (Huggins). I’ll be honest with you, it helps when people call and offer you a role. It’s a good feeling.”

The series is inspired by the true story of two brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory from the inner-city streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s, who fostered the most prominent drug trafficking organization in the U.S., known as “Black Mafia Family.”

This series explores the brothers’ lives, their family dynamics and their relationship with the community, in an authentic manner that highlights their upbringing in a traditional family unit.

Their parents, Charles Flenory, played by Hornsby and Lucille Flenory, played by Michole Briana White, as well as their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift, played by Snoop Dogg, push the brothers to pursue formal educations.

Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi play Detroit brothers Demetrius Flenory and Terry Flenory in the Starz series, “BMF.” Flenory Jr. portrays his real-life father in the show. (Courtesy of Starz)

The tension between Meech and Terry’s blood family and the criminal family they formed to eradicate themselves from poverty, create inner conflict as the brothers pursue the ever-elusive American Dream.

Hornsby describes Charles Flenory as the “man of steel.”

“We’re talking about a man, middle of the country,” he says. “He’s one of the few hard working men that was really there for their family. That’s what Charles represents. Because of how America has let down its populous, people are having to work so much harder and so they don’t have time for the community side of it. You have to remember that all this happened in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.”

Though the series began airing on Starz in the fall, because of streaming and on-demand services, “BMF” has gained more traction entering the new year.

Hornsby says the reaction has been great and the community has embraced the show.

“Obviously what they knew about BMF is coming together on camera,” he says. “The realness that we’re bringing to the screen and having a fun time getting there. This is a story that most people don’t know too much about.”

Hornsby hopes that audiences will be entertained by “BMF.”

“I would like audiences to look beyond of what they are doing and ask questions about what is going on behind the scenes,” he says. “When you examine the Flenory household and you see a community that was plagued by the apathetic nature of the country. A country that has let the populous down. People often says, ‘They shouldn’t be doing drugs or how and why do they deal drugs.’ The better question is looking beyond the surface. Because these communities are being let down, we are seeing inflation and the lack of opportunity. We’re not educating our populous. We should have better public schools. We should have universal health care. When you look at films that are period pieces, it gives you an opportunity that affects the now.”

As Hornsby continues his career in film and TV, he’s searching for roles that challenges him.

“I want a role that I can bring my special sauce to,” he says. “Is there room for me to kind of go in there and add my own colors to a role. When I first read this role, I did get excited to tackle this challenge. It’s about bringing attention to something and opening minds about a solution.”

Now Streaming
Russell Hornsby stars in the series, “BMF,” which is streaming on the Starz app.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Do something special for your significant other, family or ...
Entertainment
Romantic partners don't have a monopoly ... Romantic partners don't have a monopoly on celebrating Valentine's Day
2
High and Dry Brewhouse hosting a party celebrating making ...
Blogs
On Saturday, Feb. 12, it will ... On Saturday, Feb. 12, it will celebrate not only four years in business, but making it through a pandemic as a fledgling business.
3
NMPBS original digital series 'Indigi-Genius' looks at the innovation ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lee Francis IV, Pueblo of Laguna, ... Lee Francis IV, Pueblo of Laguna, is at the helm of the project
4
Artist Greg Lujan’s world is full of metal and ...
Entertainment
Greg Lujan is currently showing at ... Greg Lujan is currently showing at The Gallery ABQ, 8210 Menaul Blvd. NE.
5
‘Capitol Barbie’ TV pilot premiered at the Santa ...
Blogs
The TV series pilot was filmed ... The TV series pilot was filmed in New Mexico in spring 2020.
6
Film looks at pregnancy during a time of extreme ...
Entertainment
"Delicate State" will screen at 7:30 ... "Delicate State" will screen at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Center for Contemporary Arts in Santa Fe as part of the Santa ...
7
Palace Prime a feast for the five senses
Dining Reviews
Palace Prime is a prime choice ... Palace Prime is a prime choice to celebrate Valentine’s Day or any other occasion when you are seeking a multi-sensory dining experience.
8
Musician to bring ‘Notes of Love’ to the Historic ...
Entertainment
Backing Tommy Gearhart is a jazz ... Backing Tommy Gearhart is a jazz trio consisting of John Funkhouser, Colin Deuble and Chase Ellison.
9
Kenneth Branagh’s whodunit sets sail, but is it worth ...
Entertainment
"Death on the Nile" is just ... "Death on the Nile" is just a little flat; like a party full of interesting guests that nonetheless has more than its share of ...
10
'Moonfall' falls a bit short
Entertainment
"Moonfall" is the kind of film ... "Moonfall" is the kind of film that doesn't take itself seriously and yet really doesn't have a sense of humor about the ludicrous nature ...