 Magician won the top prize in the 16th season of 'America's Got Talent' - Albuquerque Journal

Magician won the top prize in the 16th season of ‘America’s Got Talent’

By Rich Heldenfels / TV Q&A

From left, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews, Dustin Tavella, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara at the finale of “America’s Got Talent.” Tavella was crowned the season champ in September 2021. (Trae Patton/NBC)

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I would like to know who won the top prize on the latest “America’s Got Talent” show. It never aired – or did I miss it?

A: Magician Dustin Tavella won the 16th season of the talent show last year. You can see the finale on NBC.com and on Peacock. The show will be back later this year. There is also a companion show, “America’s Got Talent: Extreme,” with “outrageous acts of enormous scale.” It arrives on Feb. 20.

From left, Shaun Evans as Endeavour Morse and Roger Allam as Fred Thursday in the Masterpiece series, “Endeavour.” (Courtesy of (C) Mammoth Screen)

Q: We are great fans of the series “Endeavour” from PBS, now streaming on Prime. Season 7 seems to have been released, but we can only get through Episode 3. Can you tell us why?

A: There are only three episodes in the season. I have noted before that the length of a show’s season can vary dramatically; “Endeavour” has apparently never had more than six episodes in a season and many times had four. But some shows are designed as a set of feature-length productions instead of hourlong episodes. The Benedict Cumberbatch “Sherlock” did that, and so has “Endeavour” – so those three episodes are more like a bundle of movies. By the way, there is an eighth season coming – with three episodes.

Q: I am now going to the local library for videos of TV shows thanks to what has become a shambles on off-network programming. Due to the horrendous editing of golden-age programs, I cannot understand plots anymore with over 15 minutes missing. There is never a slide saying the show has been edited like when there is with a feature film.

A: The amount of commercial time in a program has grown over the years (to about a third of the total running time). With older programs where the original commercial load was smaller, some programmers and syndicators will often trim content and/or speed up the show a bit to make room for more ads (which can also be awkwardly placed, breaking up scenes that were not meant to be interrupted). Besides changes to meet broadcast standards, movies also get trimmed and sped, to make room for ads while fitting a time slot. (As you noted, those movie deals at least call for an advisory about the editing.) I have heard shows’ makers and stars lament the changes because it spoils the way the program was meant to be seen, for example messing up the timing of a joke. But that has not really stopped the money grab, which has gone on for decades and shows no signs of letting up.

Yes, some services offer uncut and even uninterrupted versions of shows, but you have to be watchful. Even when you go searching for the DVDs of shows, look closely at the fine print. As I have mentioned before, some shows are released on disc in versions trimmed for syndication. They may also have different music, but that’s another long story.

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Do something special for your significant other, family or ...
Entertainment
Romantic partners don't have a monopoly ... Romantic partners don't have a monopoly on celebrating Valentine's Day
2
High and Dry Brewhouse hosting a party celebrating making ...
Blogs
On Saturday, Feb. 12, it will ... On Saturday, Feb. 12, it will celebrate not only four years in business, but making it through a pandemic as a fledgling business.
3
NMPBS original digital series 'Indigi-Genius' looks at the innovation ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lee Francis IV, Pueblo of Laguna, ... Lee Francis IV, Pueblo of Laguna, is at the helm of the project
4
Artist Greg Lujan’s world is full of metal and ...
Entertainment
Greg Lujan is currently showing at ... Greg Lujan is currently showing at The Gallery ABQ, 8210 Menaul Blvd. NE.
5
‘Capitol Barbie’ TV pilot premiered at the Santa ...
Blogs
The TV series pilot was filmed ... The TV series pilot was filmed in New Mexico in spring 2020.
6
Film looks at pregnancy during a time of extreme ...
Entertainment
"Delicate State" will screen at 7:30 ... "Delicate State" will screen at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Center for Contemporary Arts in Santa Fe as part of the Santa ...
7
Palace Prime a feast for the five senses
Dining Reviews
Palace Prime is a prime choice ... Palace Prime is a prime choice to celebrate Valentine’s Day or any other occasion when you are seeking a multi-sensory dining experience.
8
Musician to bring ‘Notes of Love’ to the Historic ...
Entertainment
Backing Tommy Gearhart is a jazz ... Backing Tommy Gearhart is a jazz trio consisting of John Funkhouser, Colin Deuble and Chase Ellison.
9
Kenneth Branagh’s whodunit sets sail, but is it worth ...
Entertainment
"Death on the Nile" is just ... "Death on the Nile" is just a little flat; like a party full of interesting guests that nonetheless has more than its share of ...
10
'Moonfall' falls a bit short
Entertainment
"Moonfall" is the kind of film ... "Moonfall" is the kind of film that doesn't take itself seriously and yet really doesn't have a sense of humor about the ludicrous nature ...