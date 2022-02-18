 Exhibit looks at Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the space race to the moon - Albuquerque Journal

Exhibit looks at Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the space race to the moon

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The exhibit “To the Moon: Snoopy Soars with NASA” tells the history between the beloved cartoon and the Apollo 10 mission. (Courtesy of National Museum of Nuclear Science & History)

Snoopy and Charlie Brown are trailblazers in the race for space.

Just before the first man on the moon landed, the beloved Peanuts characters soared through space with NASA’s Apollo 10 mission in May 1969.

New Mexicans will get a chance to see some of the history with the exhibit “To the Moon: Snoopy Soars with NASA,” which is currently on display at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History.

The exhibit examines the history of Apollo 10 and the Peanuts characters’ role in that flight and in the NASA Manned Flight Awareness safety program.

“New Mexico has a history with the space program,” says Jennifer Hayden, National Museum of Nuclear Science & History deputy director. “We’ve added artifacts locally and our exhibit team has made it flow in the space that we have.”

Hayden says space exploration is very relevant as far as nuclear science.

The exhibit “To the Moon: Snoopy Soars with NASA” tells the history between the beloved cartoon and the Apollo 10 mission. (Courtesy of National Museum of Nuclear Science & History)

“Anything that is space is nuclear driven,” she says.

The traveling exhibit is curated by the Charles M. Schulz Museum. The exhibit will be up through May 15.

According to the Charles M. Schulz Museum, as the 1960s was coming to a close, the world was watching to see if NASA could achieve President John F. Kennedy’s challenge of putting a man on the moon by the end of the decade.

“Consequently, it was a very great honor, indeed, when the crew of Apollo 10 chose to nickname their command and lunar modules Charlie Brown and Snoopy, respectively,” says officials at the museum. “The flight of Apollo 10 in May 1969 was the ‘dress rehearsal’ for the lunar landing that was scheduled for July 1969. Astronauts Thomas Stafford and Eugene Cernan piloted ‘Snoopy’ within 50,000 feet of the lunar surface as they scouted the landing area for Apollo 11 while John Young orbited the moon in the command module ‘Charlie Brown.’ ”

Hayden says Schulz’s involvement with NASA began a year earlier than the 1969 flight of Apollo 10 when he was approached by NASA with a request to use Snoopy as their safety mascot.

The Silver Snoopy Award program was instituted to improve the safety record of NASA employees and contractors.

“This is part of America’s history and our team thought that this exhibit gives a glimpse of this historic moment,” Hayden says. “This is something that we know our community will embrace.”

‘To the MOon: Snoopy Soars with NASA’
WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

WHERE: National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, 601 Eubank SE

HOW MUCH: $15 adults, $13 seniors (60+), $11 youth ages 6-16, $8 veterans, $7 active military and dependents, children under 5 are free at nuclearmuseum.org/visit


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Exhibit looks at Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the space ...
Arts
Apollo 10 named its command, lunar ... Apollo 10 named its command, lunar modules after the Peanuts characters.
2
Meow Wolf is producing next immersive project in Santa ...
ABQnews Seeker
Passing travelers can learn to surf ... Passing travelers can learn to surf 'Meow Wolf Stream' and access their 'creative flow'
3
Digital project on enslaved Indigenous people awarded $1.5M grant ...
ABQnews Seeker
Estevan Rael-Gálvez knows the importance of ... Estevan Rael-Gálvez knows the importance of recording history. It's been his life's work. On Monday, the digital project, 'Native Bound-Unbound: Archive of Indigenous Americans ...
4
Composer Raven Chacon is bringing works to The Whitney ...
Arts
The show marks the second time ... The show marks the second time Chacon has been invited into the prestigious event.
5
South Broadway Cultural Center hosts city employee art exhibit
Arts
The show will run through March ... The show will run through March 12, 2022, featuring works from 26 city employees.
6
U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo to speak at Santa ...
Arts
The event also will be live-streamed ... The event also will be live-streamed and access is free with advance registration.
7
Geranium needs some TLC to rebound
Arts
Repotting and fresh potting soil should ... Repotting and fresh potting soil should help plant rebound.
8
Plenty of emotion packed into Estella Gonzalez's 'Chola Salvation'
Arts
'Chola Salvation' is the title story ... 'Chola Salvation' is the title story of Estella Gonzalez's compelling debut collection.
9
Chuck Klosterman deep dives into 'The Nineties'
Arts
For Americans born between 1966-1981, 'The ... For Americans born between 1966-1981, 'The Nineties' is full of 'remember that?' moments.