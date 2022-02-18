Exhibit looks at Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the space race to the moon

Snoopy and Charlie Brown are trailblazers in the race for space.

Just before the first man on the moon landed, the beloved Peanuts characters soared through space with NASA’s Apollo 10 mission in May 1969.

New Mexicans will get a chance to see some of the history with the exhibit “To the Moon: Snoopy Soars with NASA,” which is currently on display at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History.

The exhibit examines the history of Apollo 10 and the Peanuts characters’ role in that flight and in the NASA Manned Flight Awareness safety program.

“New Mexico has a history with the space program,” says Jennifer Hayden, National Museum of Nuclear Science & History deputy director. “We’ve added artifacts locally and our exhibit team has made it flow in the space that we have.”

Hayden says space exploration is very relevant as far as nuclear science.

“Anything that is space is nuclear driven,” she says.

The traveling exhibit is curated by the Charles M. Schulz Museum. The exhibit will be up through May 15.

According to the Charles M. Schulz Museum, as the 1960s was coming to a close, the world was watching to see if NASA could achieve President John F. Kennedy’s challenge of putting a man on the moon by the end of the decade.

“Consequently, it was a very great honor, indeed, when the crew of Apollo 10 chose to nickname their command and lunar modules Charlie Brown and Snoopy, respectively,” says officials at the museum. “The flight of Apollo 10 in May 1969 was the ‘dress rehearsal’ for the lunar landing that was scheduled for July 1969. Astronauts Thomas Stafford and Eugene Cernan piloted ‘Snoopy’ within 50,000 feet of the lunar surface as they scouted the landing area for Apollo 11 while John Young orbited the moon in the command module ‘Charlie Brown.’ ”

Hayden says Schulz’s involvement with NASA began a year earlier than the 1969 flight of Apollo 10 when he was approached by NASA with a request to use Snoopy as their safety mascot.

The Silver Snoopy Award program was instituted to improve the safety record of NASA employees and contractors.

“This is part of America’s history and our team thought that this exhibit gives a glimpse of this historic moment,” Hayden says. “This is something that we know our community will embrace.”