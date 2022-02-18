 The Ten Tenors return to Popejoy with 'Love Is in the Air!' - Albuquerque Journal

The Ten Tenors return to Popejoy with ‘Love Is in the Air!’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Australian group, The Ten Tenors, will bring its “Love Is in the Air!” show to Popejoy Hall on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Courtesy of Kenneth Tan Fotografie)

Cameron Barclay takes his time preparing for his upcoming tour with The Ten Tenors.

Living in New Zealand, he’s having to pack winter clothes for the travel to the United States.

Throw in a pandemic and he’s developing new rituals.

“It’s been a strange time,” he says. “But it’s nice to be traveling the world again performing. We’ve missed it for so long.”

Barclay is one of the members of The Ten Tenors, which will perform in Albuquerque at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at Popejoy Hall.

The Ten Tenors formed in Australia in 1995 and have toured the world. They’ve headlined more than 2,000 concerts during that time and performed in 29 countries to date.

Cameron Barclay

The group returns to Albuquerque after a three-year hiatus with the show “Love Is in the Air!”

Barclay says the concert celebrates the glory of love and features many of the best amorous pop songs, ballads and arias of all time including songs such as “Perfect,” “God Only Knows” and “Shallow.”

He says the show started in 2018 when one of the members got married and asked the group to sing the first dance.

“We ended up doing an album of love songs or first dance songs,” Barclay says. “There are some great pop and rock stuff, as well as some classical songs.”

The Ten Tenors toured the show through 2019 and were off tour for nearly two years.

In June, the group got back together for the tour and took about a week to rehearse.

“I was so nervous,” he says. “I do the choreography for the group. We came back with a lot of confidence.”

Barclay says it was strange to sit at home and not tour through most of 2020.

Though in Australia, the coronavirus was kept under control and he performed there.

“We still managed to get 40 shows done through Australia,” he says. “It’s our 25th anniversary shows. But there is nothing like going to America. It’s such a wildly cool experience.”

Barclay and the group were on tour in the United States in February 2020 and in Brazil in March 2020, before the world shut down.

“Everybody began to scramble to get home,” he says. “It felt like half of the boys had to get home via the moon. We all came home and waited it out. New Zealand was in a unique situation because of the isolation. Luckily, I still got to sing.”

The Ten Tenors
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19

WHERE: Popejoy Hall, University of New Mexico campus

HOW MUCH: $25-$79, plus fees at popejoypresents.com


