NM reports 1,083 cases, CDC expresses optimism

New Mexico reported just over 1,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which continues a downward trend in the state and around the country that prompted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials to say the U.S. is moving to a place where “COVID isn’t a crisis.”

On Wednesday, the state reported 1,083 cases and 18 deaths, which brings the total to 6,729 COVID-related deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The case count brought the state’s seven-day average to 1,113 new cases per day for the last week, according to a Journal analysis. To put that in perspective, three weeks ago, on Jan. 26, the seven-day average was 4,877 new cases per day amid a surge of the omicron variant.

Around the country, many governments and businesses in the last week or so have lifted or announced plans to lift public health measures or rules, such as requiring masks or proof of vaccination. Those efforts gained momentum this week.

For example, Philadelphia officials on Wednesday immediately ended a vaccine mandate for restaurants; Disney World on Thursday is dropping a policy that vaccinated guests at the Florida amusement park wear masks; and professional sports teams from Utah to Washington, D.C., also announced an end to a vaccine requirement for fans, according to The Associated Press.

New Mexico hasn’t announced an end to any public health orders, which have been extended through March 4. The orders include an indoor mask mandate.

On Wednesday, Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase canceled a weekly news briefing on the virus in New Mexico “to be available for legislators as we work to ensure important health care legislation is passed.”

A 30-day legislative session ends at noon Thursday.

Scrase previously said as case counts, deaths and hospitalizations continue to fall, state health officials plan to modify public health orders. But he said hospital capacity would be a factor that officials consider before making such a move.

On Wednesday, there were 446 people hospitalized with COVID throughout the state. That was down slightly, from 460, the day before.

During a news briefing on Wednesday, officials with the CDC said the U.S. is moving to a point where COVID isn’t a crisis and that the agency is considering making changes to its mask guidance in the coming weeks. The officials noted that COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been declining throughout the country recently as communities move past the surge of the omicron variant, which brought record-high case counts to New Mexico.

“As a result of all this progress and the tools we now have, we are moving to a time where COVID isn’t a crisis but is something we can protect against and treat,” said Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.