State’s public libraries need more financial support

A northern New Mexico library director recently managed a $580,000 capital project in addition to her regular duties developing the collection, writing grants, managing volunteers and assistants, running children’s programming, budgeting, facilities management, and working with patrons. She earns the princely sum of $12.50 per hour after 10 years on the job.

A library director in southern New Mexico makes $1,000 a month for full-time work. A director in northeastern New Mexico makes $13.50 per hour. Many children’s librarians in rural libraries earn minimum wage.

The Tularosa library wants to hire someone to take kids on field trips in the summer. Many parents there can’t afford entry fees at nearby White Sands or the Space Museum. In Anton Chico, volunteers have kept the library open 25 hours a week for years. They want to hire staff. Villanueva’s library has the only free internet for 75 miles. They handed out 150 free COVID tests in two days recently. Their facilities are crumbling, and there are no recurring funds to ensure they can rehire their director. She makes under $15 per hour.

The door in the Tatum library is falling apart. The door at the Clayton library needs to be widened to comply with ADA standards.

In Capitan, where few have private internet, librarians offer coffee to patrons in their cars accessing library Wi-Fi. Connecting with patrons, assessing their needs and providing space for neighbors to interact strengthens small communities.

Six rural New Mexico libraries operate on less than $10,000 a year, 16 others on less than $50,000 a year. The New Mexico Rural Library Endowment was established by the Legislature to help. Fifty-one village and tribal libraries are currently eligible to receive endowment funds.

The $3 million presently in the endowment will yield an annual disbursement of about $3,000 to each eligible library. The state budget proposes an additional $10 million, about $13,000 per year. Senate Bill 149, introduced by Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, would add an additional $10 million, about $23,000 per year.

Rural New Mexican communities are losing population. Libraries help sustain them and support economic development. Even this small annual disbursement could help create jobs.

Please ask your representatives and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to support SB 149.