FBI launches billboard campaign against violent crime

Since it seems “lawbreakers on the streets haven’t gotten the message” the FBI has launched a billboard campaign to educate them.

Flanked by the U.S. Attorney for New Mexico, the Bernalillo County sheriff, Albuquerque Police chief and the secretary of the state’s Department of Public Safety, Raul Bujanda, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI, said the message “Gun crime = federal crime. No Parole” is not just a slogan.

“We want to increase the public’s awareness that the FBI special agents, intelligence analysts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and our many partners that are standing with me here today and elsewhere are ready and willing to prosecute allegations and criminal acts that are happening on a daily basis on the federal platform,” Bujanda said. “Federal prosecution means higher conviction rates, tougher sentences, no early release and a long time in a prison cell away from home.”

Bujanda said since 2019 the FBI’s violent crime gang task force — made up of about 40 special agents and local law enforcement officers — have made about 500 arrests, executed nearly 300 search warrants and taken almost 350 weapons off the street.

U.S. Attorney Fred Federici said as a federal prosecutor he has been in the courtroom when defendants hear the penalties they could face — in some cases, depending on a person’s criminal history, a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon — and “turn to their defense counsel and are not happy.”

“What we’re trying to do is drive down the violent crime numbers…,” he said. “The way to do that is to focus on and try to identify the most dangerous offenders on the streets of Albuquerque.”

Wednesday’s news conference was supposed to be held last week but was rescheduled after a New Mexico State Police officer was shot in the East Mountains. Caleb Elledge was arrested and charged with aggravated battery against a peace officer resulting in great bodily harm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

When asked if Elledge could be charged federally, Federici said he wasn’t going to comment on a pending case but as it stands right now he’s facing state charges.

The billboards were erected along Wyoming near Lomas NE, Interstate 40 and 12th and Interstate 25 and Indian School. They will appear for 12 weeks, and an FBI spokesman said he’d rather not say how much they cost.