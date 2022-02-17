 FBI launches billboard campaign against violent crime - Albuquerque Journal

FBI launches billboard campaign against violent crime

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

U.S. Attorney Fred Federici is joined by, left to right, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales, FBI Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina and New Mexico Department of Public Safety secretary Jason Bowie to discuss a campaign to raise awareness of the penalties for gun crimes. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis / Albuquerque Journal)

Since it seems “lawbreakers on the streets haven’t gotten the message” the FBI has launched a billboard campaign to educate them.

Flanked by the U.S. Attorney for New Mexico, the Bernalillo County sheriff, Albuquerque Police chief and the secretary of the state’s Department of Public Safety, Raul Bujanda, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI, said the message “Gun crime = federal crime. No Parole” is not just a slogan.

“We want to increase the public’s awareness that the FBI special agents, intelligence analysts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and our many partners that are standing with me here today and elsewhere are ready and willing to prosecute allegations and criminal acts that are happening on a daily basis on the federal platform,” Bujanda said. “Federal prosecution means higher conviction rates, tougher sentences, no early release and a long time in a prison cell away from home.”

Bujanda said since 2019 the FBI’s violent crime gang task force — made up of about 40 special agents and local law enforcement officers — have made about 500 arrests, executed nearly 300 search warrants and taken almost 350 weapons off the street.

U.S. Attorney Fred Federici said as a federal prosecutor he has been in the courtroom when defendants hear the penalties they could face — in some cases, depending on a person’s criminal history, a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon — and “turn to their defense counsel and are not happy.”

“What we’re trying to do is drive down the violent crime numbers…,” he said. “The way to do that is to focus on and try to identify the most dangerous offenders on the streets of Albuquerque.”

Wednesday’s news conference was supposed to be held last week but was rescheduled after a New Mexico State Police officer was shot in the East Mountains. Caleb Elledge was arrested and charged with aggravated battery against a peace officer resulting in great bodily harm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

When asked if Elledge could be charged federally, Federici said he wasn’t going to comment on a pending case but as it stands right now he’s facing state charges.

The billboards were erected along Wyoming near Lomas NE, Interstate 40 and 12th and Interstate 25 and Indian School. They will appear for 12 weeks, and an FBI spokesman said he’d rather not say how much they cost.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
FBI launches billboard campaign against violent crime
ABQnews Seeker
Since it seems 'lawbreakers on the ... Since it seems 'lawbreakers on the streets haven't gotten the message' the FBI has launched a billboard campaign to educate them. Flanked by the ...
2
NM reports 1,083 cases, CDC expresses optimism
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported just over 1,000 ... New Mexico reported just over 1,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which continues a downward trend in the state and around the country that prompted Centers ...
3
APS to pay $54K, adopt new policies in public ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Public Schools has agreed to ... Albuquerque Public Schools has agreed to implement rigorous new policies and training for responding to public records requests under a settlement agreement approved by ...
4
Thousands without power in ABQ due to wind damage
ABQnews Seeker
Over 27,000 people are without power ... Over 27,000 people are without power across Albuquerque on Wednesday after high winds knocked down a utility pole. A PNM outage map showed thousands ...
5
Fire crews fight blaze west of Rio Rancho
ABQnews Seeker
Firefighters are responding to a fire ... Firefighters are responding to a fire burning power poles and other equipment on Wednesday afternoon west of Rio Rancho. Sandoval County Fire Chief Eric ...
6
New Mexico regulators approve replacement power for nuclear plant
ABQnews Seeker
State regulators approved new solar generation ... State regulators approved new solar generation for Public Service Company of New Mexico on Wednesday ...
7
Cannabis bill revives water debate
ABQnews Seeker
A bill nearing final approval at ... A bill nearing final approval at the Roundhouse has sparked debate about New Mexico's rules governing water use and cannabis production. The latest version ...
8
Legislators give final OK to loan interest rate bill
ABQnews Seeker
A bill reducing New Mexico's annual ... A bill reducing New Mexico's annual interest rate cap on storefront loans — from 175% to 36% — received final approval Wednesday in the ...
9
Lawmakers strike tenuous budget deal as adjournment looms
ABQnews Seeker
An impasse between the House and ... An impasse between the House and Senate on an $8.5 billion spending plan appeared to be on the brink of being resolved Wednesday, as ...