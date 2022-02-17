Hydrogen hub can make NM energy leader

The New Mexico Legislature has the opportunity to put New Mexico at the forefront of the development of new forms of energy, this time with Rep. Patty Lundstrom’s HB 228, the Hydrogen Hub Development Act.

This act creates a regulatory framework to allow the conversion of coal-fired power plants to hydrogen production. A conversion would also build out such ancillary industries as “green” cement manufacturing – reducing carbon emissions and creating well-paid jobs in our rural communities. It would also give New Mexico the opportunity to leverage federal dollars included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law last year by President Biden, which provides funding for at least four regional hydrogen hubs focused on power generation, heating, transportation and industrial end-uses. The law also puts in place new national carbon-intensity-based standards to ensure we are producing the cleanest hydrogen possible.

New Mexico’s leaders talk a lot about investing in alternative energy and creating rural jobs; well, now is the time to do both by supporting HB 228. We have the chance to be a leader in the hydrogen energy sector, providing energy and hydrogen to our New Mexico businesses, as well as to California and the West Coast. Or we can wait, and let Texas and Louisiana capture the federal resources and jobs while New Mexico gets left behind.

Expanding hydrogen in New Mexico will help keep our state competitive, enabling new gains in the fight against systemic barriers that impact our disadvantaged communities. Revenues from hydrogen development will help diversify our budget and allow us to invest more in such key priorities as education, workforce training and affordable housing.

Bill Lee, president and CEO of the Gallup McKinley County Chamber of Commerce, says “creating a hydrogen hub now is critical. Make no mistake, this could be our best and only chance to seize this opportunity. Gallup and McKinley County need these energy-sector jobs after the closure of the Marathon refinery and Escalante power plant. Failure to act now means New Mexico misses out on a possible share of the $300 billion expected to be spent over the next 8 years, as well as the great jobs, outstanding pay and robust economy the HUB creates.”

The Legislature must let New Mexico lead in such new energy sources as hydrogen.