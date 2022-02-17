 Let's protect our youth by increasing tobacco taxes - Albuquerque Journal

Let’s protect our youth by increasing tobacco taxes

By Drew Harrell / bOARD PRESIDENT, AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION OF ALBUQUERQUE

For the past two years, New Mexicans have stepped up to protect their families and their neighbors from the deadly pandemic. They’ve stayed home, kept their distance, worn their masks, and gotten vaccinated and boosted to try to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus that can devastate the lungs. They’ve done this for the benefit of their communities and because it’s the right thing to do.

This year, the N.M. Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have a similar opportunity to step up and protect residents from a different, but equally deadly, threat to the next generation of New Mexicans – tobacco and e-cigarette use. They need to step up and increase tobacco taxes.

The use of e-cigarettes among New Mexico youth is growing at an alarming rate.

In 2019, 37.5% of New Mexico high school youth reported currently using any tobacco product, including e-cigarettes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationally, one in five teens – roughly 3.6 million kids – are vaping. Nearly half of e-cigarette users report using a device in school.

Youth who consume e-cigarettes are three times more likely to smoke cigarettes in adulthood. Among New Mexico high school youth, 8.9% reported currently smoking cigarettes.

Youth are more susceptible to the negative effects of nicotine, which can harm adolescent brain development, result in long-term addiction, negatively affect attention and cognition, and increase the risk of mood disorders. Nicotine may also contribute to the hardening of the arterial walls, which in turn may lead to a heart attack or stroke.

Flavored products continue to drive youth use: 85% of youth e-cigarette users report using flavored products, with fruit, candy/desserts/other sweets, mint and menthol reported as the most popular flavors. Among high school students who use flavored e-cigarettes, 30% report using menthol products and 46% report using such disposable flavored e-cigarette products as Juul. These products – along with cigarettes, chew, cigars and other synthetic nicotine products – guarantee long-term use and addiction to nicotine from adolescence to adulthood.

It’s time to reverse the trend. Increasing the price of tobacco through taxes is one of the most effective ways to protect kids from tobacco companies’ aggressive and targeted marketing efforts. Not only does increased cost discourage youth from buying and using tobacco, but also revenue raised through increased tobacco taxes can be used to fund health, and tobacco prevention and cessation programs. It’s also a win for businesses as reductions in tobacco use often lower health care costs.

As an emergency medicine physician working in New Mexico, I see the devastating health effects of tobacco use. Tobacco users have higher rates of such chronic diseases as heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, hypertension and diabetes, to name a few.

Increasing taxes on all tobacco products would have a huge impact on the health of all New Mexicans. It’s time for our legislators and the governor to protect our youth.

Dr. Drew Harrell is an emergency medicine and EMS physician practicing in Albuquerque.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Financial literacy added to new social studies standards
ABQnews Seeker
'Major revision' allows for local selection ... 'Major revision' allows for local selection of materials
2
Man accused of raping gas station clerk
ABQnews Seeker
Police used four Tasers in arrest Police used four Tasers in arrest
3
Magician won the top prize in the 16th season ...
Entertainment
'America's Got Talent: Extreme' will arrive ... 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' will arrive on NBC on Feb. 20.
4
SF police video shows DWI arrest of Rep. Louis
ABQnews Seeker
Legislator found to be more than ... Legislator found to be more than twice over the legal limit
5
Lobo women romp over Utah State
College
Fans strolling into the Pit on ... Fans strolling into the Pit on Wednesday night might never have known the building was hit by a power outage earlier in the day. ...
6
Los Alamos boys finish in record fashion on way ...
Featured Sports
Los Alamos punctuated its boys state ... Los Alamos punctuated its boys state swimming championship in grand style.The lone sta ...
7
Lobos to see if House can spur another upset, ...
College
PNM officially reported that high winds ... PNM officially reported that high winds led to a power outage in southeast Albuquerque on Wednesday ...
8
Sports Speak Up! Lobos' win over No. 5 Wyoming ...
Featured Sports
THAT’S RIGHT, the Pit is not ... THAT’S RIGHT, the Pit is not too kind to Wyoming. Fennis Dembo and the No. 5 Cowboys also got tripped up in Albuquerque in ...
9
Opera 'Frida' looks at poignant moments in the life ...
Entertainment
Librettists could pen an opera about ... Librettists could pen an opera about Frida Kahlo at virtually any period of her turbulent life.< ...