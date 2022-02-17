 Sports Speak Up! Lobos' win over No. 5 Wyoming in 1988 was part of an eventful season - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Lobos’ win over No. 5 Wyoming in 1988 was part of an eventful season

By ABQJournal News Staff

THAT’S RIGHT, the Pit is not too kind to Wyoming. Fennis Dembo and the No. 5 Cowboys also got tripped up in Albuquerque in 1988 in deafening noise. So did No. 1 Arizona, UCLA, Ohio State, Oregon and New Mexico State. Toss in road wins vs. No. 18 UTEP, Texas and NMSU among the 22 wins that 1987-88 season and one might think coach Gary Colson would have received a contract extension? A new athletic director arrived and fired Colson, and the 3-ring circus was on in an attempt to get Bobby Knight to take over the Lobos.
— Joseph


