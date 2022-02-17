Facing deadline, NM lawmakers still shaping crime package

SANTA FE — With just hours to spare, New Mexico lawmakers raced late Wednesday to adopt crime legislation intended to tighten the supervision of criminal defendants released before trial, toughen some penalties and offer bonuses to retain police officers.

They added another piece to the bill Wednesday — a prohibition on defendants asserting the “gay panic defense” — and sent the proposal on its way to the full Senate for consideration.

Sen. Joseph Cervantes, a Las Cruces Democrat who helped assemble the measure, said he was optimistic that his chamber would approve the package and send it to the House for quick approval, all in time before the session adjourns at noon Thursday.

He led efforts in recent days to consolidate a host of crime bills into one measure, House Bill 68, allowing them to advance and be voted on together.

Rep. Meredith Dixon, D-Albuquerque, said the bill reflects bipartisan ideas ranging from stiffer penalties, the sharing of data across agencies and the retention of police officers.

“It’s very comprehensive,” she said in an interview.

Earlier this session, by contrast, lawmakers rejected a proposal by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham designed to make it easier to hold more criminal defendants in jail while they await trial.

Instead, the crime package now under consideration directs the judiciary to create a grant program to expand and improve the supervision of people on pretrial supervision.

It would also require the courts to turn over the location data from a defendant’s ankle monitor without a warrant if requested by law enforcement for an investigation into certain violent crimes.

Lawmakers heard testimony from police and prosecutors this session about difficulty obtaining the data quickly.

Senators said the latest version of the bill would also bar criminal defendants from asserting the discovery of a person’s gender or sexual orientation caused them to harm the victim — a longtime legislative priority of Sen. Jacob Candelaria, an independent from Albuquerque.

They announced the change during a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Candelaria isn’t a member of the panel and hadn’t reviewed the amendment. But he said the concept is a worthwhile addition to the crime package.

“If we are having a discussion about safety — and about the safety of vulnerable communities in this state — this is an essential part of that conversation,” he told the Journal. “Unless all victims are equal before the law and receive the same protections of the law, none of us are truly safe.”

Among other components of the crime measure:

— Offering officer retention bonuses of 5% of their salary at certain stages of their career.

— Making it a crime to operate a “chop shop” to dismantle stolen vehicles, threaten a judge or damage property while trying to steal copper or metal.

— Adding three judges to help speed up court hearings.

— Abolishing the statute of limitations on second-degree murder, giving prosecutors more time to bring charges.

— Enhancing penalties for certain crimes involving a firearm.

Dixon said she is optimistic the bill can navigate the final pressure-packed hours of the 30-day session. She noted that many of the proposals contained in the package had already cleared the House individually.

Once the Senate acts on the bill, the House would be asked to agree to the Senate version of the measure, the last step needed to send it to the governor.

“The House has already vetted almost all of these things,” Dixon said, “and they’re bipartisan.”