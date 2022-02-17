 Lawmakers move to address abandoned mines - Albuquerque Journal

Lawmakers move to address abandoned mines

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

SANTA FE — The state Senate endorsed legislation late Wednesday directing a state agency to coordinate efforts to clean up old uranium mines throughout New Mexico.

The proposal, House Bill 164, would also create a revolving fund that could be used to help with the effort, perhaps with federal funding.

The proposal was jointly sponsored by Democratic Sen. Jeff Steinborn of Las Cruces and Democratic Reps. Debbie Sariñana of Albuquerque, Anthony Allison of Fruitland and Doreen Wonda Johnson of Church Rock.

“It has been 20 years since the final shipment of uranium left New Mexico,” Steinborn said earlier this month, “and yet we still don’t have a plan of action to address these scores of abandoned mines.”

The Environment Department would coordinate the clean-up efforts.


