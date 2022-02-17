Lobos to see if House can spur another upset, this time vs. Colorado State

PNM officially reported that high winds led to a power outage in southeast Albuquerque on Wednesday afternoon that, among other things, left the Pit in the dark.

As the visiting Colorado State Rams were forced to practice in the dark in the adjacent Rudy Davalos practice facility during what was about a 90-minute outage, they had to be wondering if the true cause wasn’t Lobo guard Jaelen House shooting the lights out of the facility.

The 6-foot UNM point guard scored 34 points in Tuesday’s upset win over No. 22 Wyoming and is on the type of tear that puts his name among Mountain West royalty.

In House’s past two league games – wins over No. 22 Wyoming at home on Tuesday and at Air Force on Feb. 5 – House has scored 76 points. That’s the most by a Mountain West player since BYU’s Jimmer Fredette scored 82 points in back-to-back games in 2011.

Some Lobo fans may remember, or have tried to forget, that 52 of those 80 points for Fredette came in Mountain West Conference tournament semifinal win over UNM with 30 more coming in the championship game loss to San Diego State.

House’s points have come at a high degree of difficulty and in crunch time. He scored 22 in the second half on Tuesday, and at Air Force it was a 28-point second half that carried his total to 42 – the most ever allowed by the Falcons to a Mountain West player (including all the times they played that Fredette guy).

Thursday night, it will be the 7-point favorite Rams’ objective to close the House party and try to extend their win streak to five. The preseason conference favorites are working their way back into title contention and were helped by the Lobos’ win on Tuesday.

CSU (20-3, 10-3 Mountain West) is third in league play and still has both teams ahead of them in the standings (Wyoming and Boise State, each at 10-2) coming to Fort Collins this season.

As for the Lobos (11-14, 3-8), they know league title aspirations for them are now limited to the conference tournament variety, but have won four of their last five games and had been played highly competitive in losses prior to that, including in the 80-74 loss at CSU on Jan. 19.

So while there was plenty to celebrate in Tuesday’s program-building type win – the first over a ranked opponent in the Richard Pitino era – the focus quickly shifted to the Rams.

“Colorado State’s terrific,” Pitino said postgame Tuesday. “I think Wyoming and Colorado State are probably the two best teams in the league. … I know we’re gonna get a really well-coached team, a talented team with some really good veterans coming in on Thursday. So I’ll enjoy tonight and I’ll get to work tomorrow.”

NOT ON TV. REALLY: Thursday’s game will be streamed on TheMW.com/watch.

Several major national sports websites show the game as being scheduled for an FS1 broadcast.

Don’t believe it.

The originally scheduled Dec. 28 game was set to be on FS1, and the schedule feed those websites pull game information from apparently never removed the FS1 listing when it was rescheduled.

RAM REINTRODUCTION: Thursday’s pairing with the Rams will be the first in the Pit since March 2, 2019 – a span of 1,082 days.

That’s the longest gap between CSU visits to the Pit since a 1,140-day gap between Dec. 30, 1966, game in the Lobo Invitational – the seventh game ever played in the Pit – and Feb. 12, 1970, the Rams’ first season in the WAC.

The two have been conference foes ever since.

CSU was scheduled to play in Albuquerque on Dec. 28 before having to postpone due to COVID-19.

In 2020-21, health restrictions forced UNM to play all games outside the state.

In 2019-20, the league’s unbalanced schedule had the Rams skipping the customery trip to UNM.

The 1,082-day gap in Pit visits means CSU’s star junior duo of Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy, whom Pitino once tried to recruit to Minnesota, are playing in Albuquerque for the first time.

Thursday

Men: Colorado State at UNM, 7 p.m., 770 AM/96.3 FM, themw.com (streaming)