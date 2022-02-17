 Man accused of raping gas station clerk - Albuquerque Journal

Man accused of raping gas station clerk

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man is accused of raping a Carlsbad gas station clerk before getting into a standoff with police after she was able to flee on Sunday.

Kenneth Miller

Kenneth Miller, 37, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual penetration, robbery and larceny, and has been booked into the Eddy County Detention Center. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

On Sunday morning, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, Miller tried to rob a man using a plastic knife outside a Buffalo Wild Wings, then stole a pink Nike shirt from a sporting goods store.

Police said Miller then went to the Roadrunner Express convenience store a few blocks away, where he began to flirt with the clerk and asked “if she had a husband.” The clerk told Miller her husband worked across the street before police said he attacked her.

The clerk told police Miller took her into the office, raping and assaulting her for “at least 40 minutes” before she was able to run out of the store. Police said the SWAT team was called in after Miller barricaded himself in the kitchen.

Miller was arrested after police used four Tasers on him and they found $60 in his pocket which, according to police, he said he took from the gas station register.

According to online court records, Miller has a criminal history dating back to 2004 that includes arrests on stolen vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated fleeing and domestic violence charges, among others.

In 2019, Miller was sentenced to 18 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against a household member with a deadly weapon and battery. The charges stemmed from an incident where he tried to rape his girlfriend and put a knife to her throat when she fought back.


