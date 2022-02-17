Mesa police: Officer fatally shoots person who fired handgun

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa police officer fatally shot a person who had been seen wielding a handgun during an altercation with another person and then firing it in the direction of at least one business early Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred at an intersection where an officer was dispatched after another officer monitoring an anti-crime surveillance camera spotted the armed person’s actions, said Det. Richard Encinas, a police department spokesman.

No information was immediately available on what prompted the officer to shoot the person, including whether the person pointed a gun at the officer, Encinas said.

Encinas said the person killed was a male, but the person’s identity, including his age, wasn’t released.

No other injury was reported.

Police said they were seeking information from anybody with further information about the incident.