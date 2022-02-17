Glendale police: 8-year-old girl fatally shot in mothers car

GLENDALE, Ariz. — An 8-year-old girl was killed Thursday when struck by multiple gunshots fired into her mother’s car, Glendale police said.

Preliminary information indicated the shooting occurred after the woman’s car and another vehicle separately left a parking lot following an argument of some kind between the woman’s boyfriend and another person in the other vehicle, a police statement said.

The mother, who had gone to the parking lot to meet her boyfriend shortly after midnight Wednesday, drove her wounded daughter to a hospital where the child was pronounced dead, police said.

The mother, the boyfriend and a second child in the car, the mother’s young son, were not injured, police said.

Police went to the area where the shooting occurred to investigate a report of gunfire about 10 minutes before a man called police to report that the wounded child had been taken to the hospital.

No identities were released, and police said they didn’t know how many suspects were involved or have any descriptions.