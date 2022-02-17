 Glendale police: 8-year-old girl fatally shot in mothers car - Albuquerque Journal

Glendale police: 8-year-old girl fatally shot in mothers car

By Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. — An 8-year-old girl was killed Thursday when struck by multiple gunshots fired into her mother’s car, Glendale police said.

Preliminary information indicated the shooting occurred after the woman’s car and another vehicle separately left a parking lot following an argument of some kind between the woman’s boyfriend and another person in the other vehicle, a police statement said.

The mother, who had gone to the parking lot to meet her boyfriend shortly after midnight Wednesday, drove her wounded daughter to a hospital where the child was pronounced dead, police said.

The mother, the boyfriend and a second child in the car, the mother’s young son, were not injured, police said.

Police went to the area where the shooting occurred to investigate a report of gunfire about 10 minutes before a man called police to report that the wounded child had been taken to the hospital.

No identities were released, and police said they didn’t know how many suspects were involved or have any descriptions.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Baptisms by Arizona priest presumed invalid due to error
Around the Region
The priest was beloved by his ... The priest was beloved by his parishioners -- yet for years he made a one-word ritual mistake, repeatedly, that has caused confusion and anxiety ...
2
FBI: Texas synagogue hostage-taker sought 'machine gun'
Around the Region
The man who took hostages at ... The man who took hostages at a Texas synagogue sought to buy drugs and a 'machine gun' before the standoff last month that ended ...
3
Dallas medical center completes brain institute funding push
Around the Region
A Dallas medical center has completed ... A Dallas medical center has completed a five-year, $1 billion campaign to benefit its institute for brain research and clinical care. The UT Southwestern ...
4
Last wounded Phoenix police officer released from hospital
Around the Region
Phoenix police say the last of ... Phoenix police say the last of five officers to remain hospitalized after being shot and wounded during an ambush and barricade situation at a ...
5
Colorado inmates say state is violating ban on forced ...
Around the Region
Two Colorado inmates who say they ... Two Colorado inmates who say they were pressured into working despite health concerns are suing the state's prison system, saying it's violating a constitutional ...
6
Giffords hospitalized in Tucson with appendicitis
Around the Region
Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who ... Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was forced to give up her promising political career when she was disabled in a 2011 assassination attempt, ...
7
Woman pleads guilty in deaths of pair buried on ...
Around the Region
One of two Utah residents charged ... One of two Utah residents charged with capital murder for killing a New Hampshire couple found buried on a South Texas beach in 2019 ...
8
Wounded Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer now out of ICU
Around the Region
A Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer who ... A Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer who was shot and wounded by a gunman last week has been moved out of a hospital's intensive care ...
9
Arizona high court to decide if Senate audit records ...
Around the Region
The Arizona Supreme Court said Tuesday ... The Arizona Supreme Court said Tuesday it will hear the Arizona Senate's appeal of lower court rulings that held it must release hundreds of ...