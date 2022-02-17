 Couple pleads not guilty in death of boy at Scottsdale hotel - Albuquerque Journal

Couple pleads not guilty in death of boy at Scottsdale hotel

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A woman and her husband have pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of an 11-year-old boy last month.

Stephanie Davis, 51, and Thomas Desharnais, 33, had a court hearing Tuesday, reported Phoenix TV station ABC15.

Court records show the two have both been indicted on one count of first-degree homicide, nine counts of child abuse and one count of tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors say Davis is the grandmother of Chaskah Davis Smith, who died after he was found unresponsive at a Scottsdale hotel on Jan. 30.

Davis is accused of striking the boy in the head with a ratchet and failing to seek medical treatment for his injuries.

She remains jailed on a $3.5 million cash bond while Desharnais is being held on a $1.5 million cash bond.

The couple’s next scheduled court appearance is a March 29 pretrial conference.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Couple pleads not guilty in death of boy at ...
Around the Region
A woman and her husband have ... A woman and her husband have pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of an 11-year-old boy last month. Stephanie Davis, 51, and ...
2
Glendale police: 8-year-old girl fatally shot in mothers car
Around the Region
An 8-year-old girl was killed Thursday ... An 8-year-old girl was killed Thursday when struck by multiple gunshots fired into her mother's car, Glendale police said. Preliminary information indicated the shooting ...
3
Mesa police: Officer fatally shoots person who fired handgun
Around the Region
A Mesa police officer fatally shot ... A Mesa police officer fatally shot a person who had been seen wielding a handgun during an altercation with another person and then firing ...
4
Baptisms by Arizona priest presumed invalid due to error
Around the Region
The priest was beloved by his ... The priest was beloved by his parishioners -- yet for years he made a one-word ritual mistake, repeatedly, that has caused confusion and anxiety ...
5
FBI: Texas synagogue hostage-taker sought 'machine gun'
Around the Region
The man who took hostages at ... The man who took hostages at a Texas synagogue sought to buy drugs and a 'machine gun' before the standoff last month that ended ...
6
Dallas medical center completes brain institute funding push
Around the Region
A Dallas medical center has completed ... A Dallas medical center has completed a five-year, $1 billion campaign to benefit its institute for brain research and clinical care. The UT Southwestern ...
7
Last wounded Phoenix police officer released from hospital
Around the Region
Phoenix police say the last of ... Phoenix police say the last of five officers to remain hospitalized after being shot and wounded during an ambush and barricade situation at a ...
8
Colorado inmates say state is violating ban on forced ...
Around the Region
Two Colorado inmates who say they ... Two Colorado inmates who say they were pressured into working despite health concerns are suing the state's prison system, saying it's violating a constitutional ...
9
Giffords hospitalized in Tucson with appendicitis
Around the Region
Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who ... Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was forced to give up her promising political career when she was disabled in a 2011 assassination attempt, ...