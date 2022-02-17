 Latest winter storm prompts handful of delays, cancellations - Albuquerque Journal
Breaking

Latest winter storm prompts handful of delays, cancellations

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Albuquerque woke up to a blanket of snow and a handful of weather delays and cancellations on Thursday morning.

Albuquerque Public Schools cancelled classes for its East Mountain schools. Manzano High School, meanwhile, was on a two-hour delay.

And the city of Albuquerque announced a two-hour delay for its ART service.

“Passengers are advised to use Route 157 (Uptown) or Route 66 (Central) as alternatives,” the city said in a news release. “ABQ RIDE continues to monitor weather conditions to ensure the safety of our drivers and passengers.”

The Albuquerque Police Department is urging drivers to avoid Tramway.

“The weather has disrupted power in the Foothills area, and traffic lights are not currently working,” APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said in an email. “We anticipate officers will be busy responding to calls related to the weather. We appreciate help from drivers who can avoid the area.”

For a comprehensive list of closures click here.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect in the metro area until noon on Thursday.

The National Weather Service is urging motorists to be prepared for slippery roads and to slow down and use caution while driving.

“If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways,” the weather service said in the advisory. “These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.”


