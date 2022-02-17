 Ex-NY Times columnist ineligible to run for Oregon governor - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-NY Times columnist ineligible to run for Oregon governor

By Andrew Selsky / Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Supreme Court ruled Thursday that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is not eligible to run for governor because he does not meet the state’s three-year residency requirement.

The justices upheld a decision by Oregon election officials that Kristof did not meet the qualifications to run for Oregon’s highest office, citing in particular that Kristof voted in New York in the 2020 election.

Questions about Kristof’s residency had dogged him even before he announced his candidacy in October, the same month that The New York Times announced he had resigned. According to Oregon law, candidates for governor must have been a residents of this state for at least three years before elections.

Kristof in a tweet called the ruling “of course, very disappointing.”

He added: “But while I won’t be on the ballot, I’m not giving up on our State. I know we can be better.”

The two-time Pulitzer Prize winner for years was a globe-trotting foreign correspondent and columnist and Kristof’s attempt to run as a Democrat for governor generated a lot of interest. He has raised $2.7 million in campaign donations.

Kristof, 62, told election officials in a sworn statement that he moved as a 12-year-old with his parents to a farm in Yamhill, Oregon, in 1971, and has considered it to be his home ever since.

He has purchased additional acreage nearby since then. His lawyers said he has paid taxes on the properties and that he filed Oregon income tax returns for 2019 and 2020.

Oregon Elections Director Deborah Scroggin and Compliance Specialist Lydia Plukchi told Kristof they rejected his filing for governor because he didn’t meet the constitutional requirements to be a candidate.

Kristof’s attorneys told the Supreme Court that the secretary of state’s broad interpretation of the Constitution’s requirements for governor may disfavor candidates like Kristof who frequently travel and maintain multiple residences.

Kristof regularly visited his Oregon property, which he expanded over the years after moving away to attend Harvard and Oxford universities before joining the Times.

Three former Oregon secretaries of state sided with Kristof, saying in a newspaper opinion article that “a person should be presumed to be a resident of the place or places they consider to be home.”

“It is clear he considers Oregon ‘home,'” Jeanne Atkins, Bill Bradbury and Phil Keisling wrote, referring to Kristof.

Democrats have held Oregon’s governor’s office since 1987. Candidates currently running for governor include Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and state Treasurer Tobias Read.

After the ruling preventing Kristof from running was issued, Kotek tweeted that Kristof’s “voice will continue to be important as we tackle Oregon’s biggest issues. I look forward to working with him as a fellow Democrat.”

Republicans seeking their party’s nomination include state Rep. Christine Drazan, former Republican nominee Bud Pierce and Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam.

Former Democratic state Sen. Betsy Johnson is running as an independent.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Tax cuts, crime package sent to governor
ABQnews Seeker
Working past sunrise, the state House ... Working past sunrise, the state House granted final legislative approval Thursday to a package of tax breaks and a broad plan to strengthen law ...
2
APD investigates second massage spa killing
ABQnews Seeker
Woman found dead inside the business; ... Woman found dead inside the business; alleged attacker caught on security video
3
Rare tie vote blocks clean fuel legislation in House
ABQnews Seeker
A proposal to establish a clean ... A proposal to establish a clean fuel standard in New Mexico failed on a tie vote early Thursday as the House deadlocked 33-33 on ...
4
Lawmakers reach budget deal as session nears end
ABQnews Seeker
$546M package of tax breaks on ... $546M package of tax breaks on verge of final approval
5
Latest winter storm prompts handful of delays, cancellations
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque woke up to a blanket ... Albuquerque woke up to a blanket of snow and a handful of weather delays and cancellations on Thursday morning Albuquerque Public Schools cancelled classes ...
6
Appeals court: Cowboys for Trump is a political committee
ABQnews Seeker
A federal appeals court has turned ... A federal appeals court has turned away a constitutional challenge by the support group Cowboys for Trump and co-founder Couy Griffin to New Mexico ...
7
APS to pay $54K, adopt new policies in public ...
ABQnews Seeker
Settlement approved after petition filed by ... Settlement approved after petition filed by Rio Rancho parent
8
SF police video shows DWI arrest of Rep. Louis
ABQnews Seeker
Legislator found to be more than ... Legislator found to be more than twice over the legal limit
9
City CFO: 'worst time possible' to cut taxes
ABQnews Seeker
Proposed reduction would save consumers 10 ... Proposed reduction would save consumers 10 cents on every $100 they spend
10
Man accused of raping gas station clerk
ABQnews Seeker
Police used four Tasers in arrest Police used four Tasers in arrest