House Speaker Egolf won’t seek reelection

SANTA FE — House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, announced Thursday that he won’t seek reelection, stepping away from the most powerful post at the Legislature.

Egolf, a lawyer, led creation of a state Civil Rights Act last year and has presided over the House since Democrats won back a majority before the 2017 session. He took office in 2009.

His departure will kick off a scramble among Democrats to settle on a nominee to replace him as speaker.

He will leave after shepherding a host of progressive priorities through the chamber in recent years, including repeal of an anti-abortion law, enactment of the Energy Transition Act and legalization of cannabis for adults.

Before becoming speaker, Egolf served two years as minority leader when Republicans held a narrow majority.

In a brief announcement as the session ended, Egolf said he wanted to spend more time with his children and family.

“For me it truly has never been about the title. It’s been about the work,” he said.