 Voting bill dies as 30-day session comes to an end - Albuquerque Journal

Voting bill dies as 30-day session comes to an end

By Dan McKay and Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau

SANTA FE — A grueling push to enact voting legislation backed by Democratic leaders at the Capitol died in the final minutes of a contentious 30-day session Thursday, with a Senate Republican using a filibuster to run out the clock.

The standoff came after lawmakers worked through the night, agreeing in the final hours to send a hefty tax cut package and a broad crime bill to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

A proposal to enact a clean fuel standard, meanwhile, failed on a rare tie vote in the House.

Much of the last-minute drama centered on voting legislation that would have required ballot drop boxes and established a permanent absentee voter list, among other changes to the election code.

The proposal, Senate Bill 144, passed the House on a 39-30 vote just before 10 a.m. after three hours of debate, sending it to the Senate with two hours left in the session.

But Sen. William Sharer, R-Farmington, effectively killed the measure with a filibuster on the Senate floor.

He talked about San Juan River fly-fishing, baseball rules, Navajo Code Talkers and the celestial alignment of the sun and moon during his lengthy soliloquy on the Senate floor, which began about 9:35 a.m. and lasted through adjournment.

Senators mulled around and chatted during Sharer’s filibuster, with some taking photos.

Under Senate rules, debate can be halted after two hours. But since Sharer’s filibuster was technically not during debate of a bill but instead during announcements to the chamber, he could keep the floor without time limit. And no Senate Democrats attempted to interrupt Sharer.

Meanwhile, the marathon voting debate at the Roundhouse began just after sunrise.

“Our democracy is only as good as our access to the ballot box,” House Majority Leader Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, told his colleagues as he spoke in favor of the proposal.

House Republicans vigorously opposed the contents of the bill and the procedure used to resurrect it.

The legislation is a blend of three elections bills — one of which had been blocked by a procedural maneuver in the Senate.

Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, said the new version of the proposal had surfaced only this week.

“A thorough vetting of this bill has not occurred,” he said. “We’ve had a lot to digest in a very short period of time.”

The bill would have restored the voting rights of people convicted of a felony upon release from incarceration, rather than after they’ve completed probation or parole.

It also would have allowed voters to sign up once to receive absentee ballots for every general election, rather than having to apply for one each time.

Other provisions would have established a Native American voting rights act; directed counties to offer two secured, monitored drop boxes for absentee ballots; and made it a crime to threaten or intimidate state and county election officials.

It was sponsored by Sen. Katy Duhigg, an Albuquerque Democrat and former city clerk in charge of elections, and Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat and New Mexico’s chief elections officer, had made its passage a priority.


