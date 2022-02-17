 Meow Wolf producing next immersive project in Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

Meow Wolf producing next immersive project in Santa Fe

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Meow Wolf is currently producing its next immersive project, “Meow Wolf Stream,” in Santa Fe. (Adrian Gomez/Journal)

Meow Wolf is one New Mexico business that utilizes the state’s film incentive package.

The Santa Fe-based arts collective is constantly producing content and can get anywhere from 20%-30% back on New Mexico-based projects.

On Thursday, the New Mexico Film Office announced the multimedia project “Meow Wolf Stream, which is being produced in Santa Fe.

Meow Wolf has made its home base in Santa Fe. The company opened up “Omega Mart” in Las Vegas, Nevada, in February 2021 and “Convergence Station” in Denver in September.

“Meow Wolf Stream” will be the company’s next immersive experience, which is a narrative-based multimedia piece.

Sandra Wang is serving as creative director and it is being produced by Jacqueline Delaney.

“We can’t reveal too much, but let’s just say our next exhibition project will be an inspiring trip into the collaborative subconscious of Meow Wolf’s artists,” Delaney said. “Voyage into a strange psychic channel between worlds where creative ideas get lost and found. Travelers passing can learn to surf this stream and access their own creative flow.”

According to the NM Film Office, the production will employ approximately 55 New Mexico crew members and 10 New Mexico principal actors.

“Meow Wolf is always up to something exciting, and New Mexico’s well-established film, television, and multimedia ecosystem provides just what they need to create the exciting, immersive, multimedia experiences that are produced by this highly creative team,” said Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director.


