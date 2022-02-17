 'Coyote vs. Acme' set to film in NM; John Cena stars - Albuquerque Journal

‘Coyote vs. Acme’ set to film in NM; John Cena stars

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

John Cena is slated to lead the upcoming Warner Bros. project, “Coyote vs. Acme,” which is in pre-production in New Mexico. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

The Looney Tunes world is coming to New Mexico.

The film “Coyote vs. Acme” is currently in pre-production in New Mexico and will star John Cena.

The live-action/animated hybrid film will follows Wile E. Coyote, who after ACME products fail him one too many times in his dogged pursuit of Road Runner, hires a billboard lawyer to sue the ACME Corporation.

The case pits Wile E. Coyote and his lawyer against the latter’s intimidating former boss, played by Cena, but a growing friendship between man and cartoon stokes their determination to win.

Dave Green is slated to direct.

Meanwhile, Chris DeFaria and James Gunn are producing the film.

Samy Burch penned the script, which is based in the New Yorker humor article “Coyote v. Acme” by Ian Frazier, published in 1990.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production hasn’t registered with the office, therefore no locations have been set.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
'Coyote vs. Acme' set to film in NM; John ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Looney Tunes world is coming ... The Looney Tunes world is coming to New Mexico. The film 'Coyote vs. Acme' is currently in pre-production in New Mexico and will star ...
2
PNM asks regulators to extend coal plant operations
ABQnews Seeker
Delaying facility's closure by three months ... Delaying facility's closure by three months could avoid summer blackouts
3
Meow Wolf producing next immersive project in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf is one New Mexico ... Meow Wolf is one New Mexico business that utilizes the state's film incentive package. The Santa Fe-based arts collective is constantly producing content and ...
4
Voting bill dies as 30-day session comes to an ...
ABQnews Seeker
A grueling push to enact voting ... A grueling push to enact voting legislation backed by Democratic leaders at the Capitol died in the final minutes of a contentious 30-day session ...
5
House Speaker Egolf won't seek reelection
ABQnews Seeker
House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, ... House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, announced Thursday that he won't seek reelection, stepping away from the most powerful post at the Legislature. Egolf, ...
6
Latest winter storm prompts handful of delays, cancellations
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque woke up to a blanket ... Albuquerque woke up to a blanket of snow and a handful of weather delays and cancellations on Thursday morning. Albuquerque Public Schools cancelled classes ...
7
National Guard deploys for new emergency: Teacher shortages
ABQnews Seeker
On past deployments Army National Guard ... On past deployments Army National Guard Spc. Michael Stockwell surveilled a desolate section of the U.S.-Mexico border during a migrant surge, and guarded a ...
8
Appeals court: Cowboys for Trump is a political committee
ABQnews Seeker
A federal appeals court has turned ... A federal appeals court has turned away a constitutional challenge by the support group Cowboys for Trump and co-founder Couy Griffin to New Mexico ...
9
Tax cuts, crime package sent to governor
ABQnews Seeker
Working past sunrise, the state House ... Working past sunrise, the state House granted final legislative approval Thursday to a package of tax breaks and a broad plan to strengthen law ...