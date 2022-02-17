‘Coyote vs. Acme’ set to film in NM; John Cena stars

The Looney Tunes world is coming to New Mexico.

The film “Coyote vs. Acme” is currently in pre-production in New Mexico and will star John Cena.

The live-action/animated hybrid film will follows Wile E. Coyote, who after ACME products fail him one too many times in his dogged pursuit of Road Runner, hires a billboard lawyer to sue the ACME Corporation.

The case pits Wile E. Coyote and his lawyer against the latter’s intimidating former boss, played by Cena, but a growing friendship between man and cartoon stokes their determination to win.

Dave Green is slated to direct.

Meanwhile, Chris DeFaria and James Gunn are producing the film.

Samy Burch penned the script, which is based in the New Yorker humor article “Coyote v. Acme” by Ian Frazier, published in 1990.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production hasn’t registered with the office, therefore no locations have been set.