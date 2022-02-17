 Arizona could ease gun rules for libraries, school grounds - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona could ease gun rules for libraries, school grounds

By Bob Christie / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

PHOENIX — The Arizona House on Thursday gave initial approval to two Republican-backed bills that would loosen gun laws by allowing firearms in libraries and many other public buildings and by permitting loaded weapons to be carried in vehicles on schools grounds.

Debates on two other proposals — one allowing guns on university campuses and another to let people between 18 and 20 years of age get provisional concealed weapons permits — were delayed.

Arizona already has some of the least restrictive gun laws in the nation, allowing anyone legally allowed to own a gun to carry a firearm without a permit, making permits exceptionally easy to obtain and allowing private sales without a background check.

The Republican-controlled Legislature regularly passes bills that Democrats contend weaken the few remaining gun restrictions. Supporters contend the changes are needed to allow citizens to exercise their rights to self-defense under the Second Amendment.

The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence gave the state an “F” grade in its yearly report on gun safety laws that was released Thursday.

The group backs stronger background checks and other gun safety laws and is led by former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Tucson, who was severely wounded in a 2011 mass shooting that left six people dead and Giffords and 12 others wounded.

The bill by Rep. John Kavanagh of Fountain Hills to allow concealed permit holders to carry their guns into most public buildings is a longstanding goal of Kavanagh and other Republican lawmakers. It has repeatedly failed to pass the Legislature over several years.

It does not apply to courthouses, prisons and other secure buildings. But all others would have to let people with permits bring in their weapons.

Minority Democrats opposed the measure, which now needs a formal vote before heading to the Senate.

The proposal to allow permit-holders to have loaded weapons on school grounds is sponsored by GOP Rep. Jacqueline Parker of Mesa.

It passed the House last year but died in the Senate. She argued that parents picking up children should not have to stop to unload their legally-carried weapons before they drive onto school campuses.

Democrats called the bill a recipe for disaster.

“There’s a reason why our schools are drug free and gun-free and that’s to keep the students safe,” Tucson Democratic Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley said. “Having loaded guns even in a glove compartment of a car is a dangerous situation for any K-12 school campus.

She and other Democrats noted that students who are bullied or considering suicide could be tempted to use weapons if they know they are in a nearby cars. Until several years ago, even unloaded guns were not allowed in cars on a school campus.

“I’ve listened to plenty of parents who are — their life is is forever in torment because the means that was available was a firearm,” Tempe Democratic Rep. Mitzi Epstein said.

But Republicans said the purpose of the law is to increase safety by removing the need for people to unload their weapons just to go on campus, which runs the risk of an accidental discharge.

“I was a police officer for 20 years, and if you go into any police locker room that’s in a station that’s been up a while you will notice little holes in the lockers,” Kavanagh said. “And those little holes are caused by accidental discharges when police officers are unloading their weapons at the end of a tour.”

The House bill allowing concealed weapons to be carried on college and university campuses is another longstanding goal of Republicans that has failed to be enacted in past years. It could come up for debates and votes at any time, and a similar bill in the Senate also is awaiting floor action.

GOP Sen Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff is sponsoring a Senate version of the bill.

“I am a believer that guns save lives, and if a student has a concealed weapons permit than he or she should be able to carry on campus and thus make the campus safer,” Rogers said at a Jan. 20 committee hearing.

Arizona State University Police Chief Michael Thompson testified at the same Senate hearing that allowing guns to be carried on campus is a huge risk.

“I’m here to tell you (from) firsthand experience that university students make very poor decisions on a daily basis, sometimes hourly basis,” Thompson said. “Adding guns to an already high-risk environment of alcohol, drugs, overreaction, lack of life experience and immaturity is a very dangerous combination.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Glendale police: 8-year-old girl fatally shot in mothers car
Around the Region
An 8-year-old girl was killed Thursday ... An 8-year-old girl was killed Thursday when struck by multiple gunshots fired into her mother's car by somebody in another vehicle Glendale police said. ...
2
Family asks for justice for girl killed by robbery ...
Around the Region
The family of a 9-year-old girl ... The family of a 9-year-old girl who died after she was shot by a man who had opened fire when he was robbed at ...
3
Republican lawmakers want to split Maricopa County in 4
Around the Region
Maricopa County would be split into ... Maricopa County would be split into four smaller pieces under legislation advanced Wednesday by Republicans in the Arizona House. With 65% of the Arizona's ...
4
GOP-led Arizona Senate OKs huge school voucher expansion
Around the Region
Arizona's Republican-controlled Senate approved a massive ... Arizona's Republican-controlled Senate approved a massive expansion of the state's school voucher system on Wednesday, a contentious proposal the sponsor says is aimed at ...
5
Couple pleads not guilty in death of boy at ...
Around the Region
A woman and her husband have ... A woman and her husband have pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of an 11-year-old boy last month. Stephanie Davis, 51, and ...
6
Mesa police: Officer fatally shoots person who fired handgun
Around the Region
A Mesa police officer fatally shot ... A Mesa police officer fatally shot a person who had been seen wielding a handgun during an altercation with another person and then firing ...
7
Baptisms by Arizona priest presumed invalid due to error
Around the Region
The priest was beloved by his ... The priest was beloved by his parishioners -- yet for years he made a one-word ritual mistake, repeatedly, that has caused confusion and anxiety ...
8
FBI: Texas synagogue hostage-taker sought 'machine gun'
Around the Region
The man who took hostages at ... The man who took hostages at a Texas synagogue sought to buy drugs and a 'machine gun' before the standoff last month that ended ...
9
Dallas medical center completes brain institute funding push
Around the Region
A Dallas medical center has completed ... A Dallas medical center has completed a five-year, $1 billion campaign to benefit its institute for brain research and clinical care. The UT Southwestern ...