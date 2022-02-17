 BCSO: Man killed in double shooting in South Valley - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO: Man killed in double shooting in South Valley

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man was killed and a woman injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Southwest Albuquerque.

Deputy Angelina Navarro, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s spokeswoman, said deputies responded around 11 p.m. to a shooting in the 2600 block of Granada SW, west of Coors and Arenal.

She said arriving deputies found a man shot to death and w woman who had been shot at least once. The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

“Detectives were immediately called to the scene, and multiple witnesses were detained for questioning,” Navarro said. “At this time, no formal charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.”


