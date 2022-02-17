 Colorado seeks election hard drive copies in security probe - Albuquerque Journal

Colorado seeks election hard drive copies in security probe

By James Anderson / Associated Press

DENVER — Colorado’s Democratic secretary of state filed a lawsuit on Thursday to compel a Republican elections clerk who says he copied his voting system’s hard drive to deliver those copies and other records related to the purported security breach. The copies got in the hands of two unauthorized attorneys after they were made.

Elbert County Clerk and Recorder Dallas Schroeder is the second Republican election clerk in Colorado associated with Donald Trump’s election falsehoods to be investigated for possible breaches of state election systems.

Elbert County is near Denver. In western Colorado, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is under investigation in connection to a breach of the system there. Peters has announced she intends to run for secretary of state this year despite the investigation.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s Elbert County District Court lawsuit contends that Schroeder didn’t comply with orders to answer questions and produce records about the alleged copying and distribution of the county’s voting system hard drives.

The lawsuit seeks to compel Schroeder to regain possession of any copies and deliver any devices used in the copying for inspection by her office.

It alleged that the attorneys still possess unauthorized copies of the hard drives.

In a statement, Griswold said that Schroeder “has created a risk that the copies of Elbert County’s voting system hard drives may be exploited to undermine confidence in Colorado’s secure elections.”

Last fall, Schroeder joined a lawsuit to compel an audit of Colorado’s elections system that was filed by supporters of former President Trump’s lies about widespread election fraud. Schroeder didn’t immediately return telephone messages Thursday and an email seeking comment.

According to Griswold’s suit, Schroeder has told her office that two copies of the voting system hard drive were made. One was provided to Schroeder’s attorney, David Case, and another to an attorney Schroeder didn’t identify, the lawsuit said.

Case said he was reviewing the lawsuit and couldn’t immediately comment.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Arizona could ease gun rules for libraries, school grounds
Around the Region
The Arizona House on Thursday gave ... The Arizona House on Thursday gave initial approval to two Republican-backed bills that would loosen gun laws by allowing firearms in libraries and many ...
2
Glendale police: 8-year-old girl fatally shot in mothers car
Around the Region
An 8-year-old girl was killed Thursday ... An 8-year-old girl was killed Thursday when struck by multiple gunshots fired into her mother's car by somebody in another vehicle Glendale police said. ...
3
Family asks for justice for girl killed by robbery ...
Around the Region
The family of a 9-year-old girl ... The family of a 9-year-old girl who died after she was shot by a man who had opened fire when he was robbed at ...
4
Republican lawmakers want to split Maricopa County in 4
Around the Region
Maricopa County would be split into ... Maricopa County would be split into four smaller pieces under legislation advanced Wednesday by Republicans in the Arizona House. With 65% of the Arizona's ...
5
GOP-led Arizona Senate OKs huge school voucher expansion
Around the Region
Arizona's Republican-controlled Senate approved a massive ... Arizona's Republican-controlled Senate approved a massive expansion of the state's school voucher system on Wednesday, a contentious proposal the sponsor says is aimed at ...
6
Couple pleads not guilty in death of boy at ...
Around the Region
A woman and her husband have ... A woman and her husband have pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of an 11-year-old boy last month. Stephanie Davis, 51, and ...
7
Mesa police: Officer fatally shoots person who fired handgun
Around the Region
A Mesa police officer fatally shot ... A Mesa police officer fatally shot a person who had been seen wielding a handgun during an altercation with another person and then firing ...
8
Baptisms by Arizona priest presumed invalid due to error
Around the Region
The priest was beloved by his ... The priest was beloved by his parishioners -- yet for years he made a one-word ritual mistake, repeatedly, that has caused confusion and anxiety ...
9
FBI: Texas synagogue hostage-taker sought 'machine gun'
Around the Region
The man who took hostages at ... The man who took hostages at a Texas synagogue sought to buy drugs and a 'machine gun' before the standoff last month that ended ...