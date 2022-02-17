Man accused of assaulting US Forest Service agent in Arizona

JEROME, Ariz. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with an assault on a U.S. Forest Service agent in northern Arizona, according to authorities.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said Jerome police took 33-year-old Jonathan Kip Medford into custody Wednesday afternoon.

They say the Forest Service service agent received a complaint Tuesday about someone blocking the roadway between Cottonwood and Sedona.

The agent went to the scene and authorities said Medford was there with a knife in a sheath on his hip and became argumentative.

The agent tried to handcuff Medford after he provided false identification and a scuffle ensued before the suspect fled.

Sheriff’s officials said the agent received medical care at the scene. The name of the agent hasn’t been released.

It was unclear Thursday if Medford has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.