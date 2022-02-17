Former All-Southern Conference lineman says he’s transferring to UNM

The University of New Mexico is set to add yet another offensive linemen for the 2022 season,

Marshall Gill, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior who started four years at left tackle at Virginia Military Institute, has committed to the Lobos, he announced on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Gill earned All-Southern Conference first-team honors after the 2020 season.

UNM coach Danny Gonzales confirmed the Lobos’ recruiting of Gill, but cannot comment on him per NCAA rules.

UNM had six offensive linemen sign with the Lobos on the early signing date. New Mexico is expected to have 15 offensive linemen during preseason camp.

Offensive linemen Leke Asenuga, Cade Briggs and Jack Buford transferred during the offseason, Asenuga landing with North Texas, Briggs with Texas Tech and Buford with Arizona. Briggs start all 12 games at left tackle last season for the Lobos.