 Former All-Southern Conference lineman says he's transferring to UNM - Albuquerque Journal

Former All-Southern Conference lineman says he’s transferring to UNM

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

The University of New Mexico is set to add yet another offensive linemen for the 2022 season,

Marshall Gill, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior who started four years at left tackle at Virginia Military Institute, has committed to the Lobos, he announced on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Gill earned All-Southern Conference first-team honors after the 2020 season.

UNM coach Danny Gonzales confirmed the Lobos’ recruiting of Gill, but cannot comment on him per NCAA rules.

UNM had six offensive linemen sign with the Lobos on the early signing date. New Mexico is expected to have 15 offensive linemen during preseason camp.

Offensive linemen Leke Asenuga, Cade Briggs and Jack Buford transferred during the offseason, Asenuga landing with North Texas, Briggs with Texas Tech and Buford with Arizona. Briggs start all 12 games at left tackle last season for the Lobos.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Former All-Southern Conference lineman says he's transferring to UNM
College
The University of New Mexico is ... The University of New Mexico is set to add yet another offensive linemen for the 2022 season, Marshall Gill, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior who ...
2
Lobo women romp over Utah State
College
Fans strolling into the Pit on ... Fans strolling into the Pit on Wednesday night might never have known the building was hit by a power outage earlier in the day. ...
3
Lobos to see if House can spur another upset, ...
College
PNM officially reported that high winds ... PNM officially reported that high winds led to a power outage in southeast Albuquerque on Wednesday ...
4
Lobos, Mountain West release 2022 football schedule
College
  Year Three of University of ...   Year Three of University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales' rebuilding project begins with three consecutive home games as part of 2022 football ...
5
Emptying the Notebook: This time, Lobos close the deal ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, videos, stats and other odds & ends I emptied out of the old notebook after Tuesday's Lobos win ...
6
Stunner: House rules, and Lobos knock off No. 22 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jaelen House scored 22 of his ... Jaelen House scored 22 of his 34 points in the second half and the Lobos beat No. 22 Wyoming in the Pit on Tuesday ...
7
Follow live: Lobo men are battling No. 22 Wyoming
College
The University of New Mexico men ... The University of New Mexico men had drawn even, 43-43, with No. 22 Wyoming with just more than 11 minutes to play in Mountain ...
8
Hoping for better start, Lobo women host Utah State
College
Could new alarm clocks be in ... Could new alarm clocks be in order, or perhaps a round of pregame energy drinks?The Un ...
9
Wyoming, with new No. 22 ranking, is at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
First time Wyoming is at the ... First time Wyoming is at the Pit as a top-25 team since being No. 5 in 1988