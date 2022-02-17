Food and beverage distributor nets state support

The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced Wednesday that a food and beverage distribution business in Albuquerque is the latest recipient of a state business development grant.

Aspen & Autumn LLC was awarded $750,000 in state Local Economic Development Act assistance and $250,000 from Albuquerque in order to support the expansion of the business, state EDD spokesman Bruce Krakow said in a news release announcing the grant.

The LEDA assistance is pending Albuquerque City Council approval and funds will be dispersed as the company meets certain targets, he said.

Construction on the 82,000-square-foot distribution center, located at 98th Street and Bluewater Road, will more than double the size of the current facility and is anticipated to start in the next few weeks.

Once completed, the facility will act as a distribution hub for food, drinks and other products being shipped through the Western states with many of the products made in New Mexico.

“This LEDA investment will provide a foundation for the company’s growth in the next five to ten years, allowing these distributors to increase sales outside New Mexico, while also continuing to enhance and support the business activities of wide range of New Mexico-based small businesses,” EDD cabinet secretary Alicia Keyes wrote in a statement.

Aspen & Autumn and its subsidiary companies will create 71 jobs over the next three years with an average salary of more than $41,000.