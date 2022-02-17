 Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area bouncing back after extreme weather event - Albuquerque Journal

Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area bouncing back after extreme weather event

By Tristen Critchfield / For the Journal

A skier takes to the trails at the Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area. (Courtesy of the Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area)

Every time the Winter Olympics rolls around, cross country skiing is thrust into the global spotlight.

For those budding athletes looking to test the waters in a new sport, it can be intimidating to witness the world-class competitors capable of pushing forward for miles upon miles. In reality, cross country skiing – also sometimes referred to as Nordic skiing – is a sport that’s accessible to people of all aptitudes.

“The great thing about Nordic skiing is that it allows you to engage in a sport that you can do at really any speed that you want to,” said Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area general manager Mike Ritterhouse. “You can be really mellow, or you be really fast and you can scare yourself silly. You can really have your own good time.

“Another thing that makes it great, especially for families, is that a group can go out, and you have different ability levels, different levels of interest in speed, and everybody can still kind of ski together. It’s a great way to ski as a community or to even ski alone.”

Established in 1985 and located in Red River, Enchanted Forest is billed as New Mexico’s premier destination for Nordic skiing thanks in part to 33 kilometers (20.5 miles) of ski trails.

There are other areas that offer the cross country skiing, including Sandia, Los Alamos, Santa Fe and Angel Fire, but Enchanted Forest is one of a kind.

“We’re the only full-service cross country area in the state of New Mexico,” Ritterhouse said. “That means we have a warming hut, we have rental equipment, we can do ski tuning. We have gear people can buy.”

Enchanted Forest’s ski season was delayed nearly two months due to damage suffered from a catastrophic wind event in mid-December that knocked down approximately 3,000 trees across the area’s trails. Through the diligent work of volunteers throughout the state over the course of four weekends, enough trails were cleared so that 50% of the area was able to open on Feb. 4.

“What we have open is all the way open,” Ritterhouse said.

Another aspect of the sport’s appeal is its relative ease of access.

The majority of the equipment involved with cross country skiing is lightweight, from the open-heeled skis to the hiking-style boots to the skis themselves. Outfitting depends on the conditions, but Ritterhouse generally recommends dressing in layers that are easy to shed as exertion increases, especially because one isn’t necessarily skiing in Arctic conditions in New Mexico.

“I’ve had friends who come here from Michigan, from Vermont and they say it’s just so incredible how beautiful the skiing conditions are out here,” Ritterhouse said. “We get great snow, we have sun most days during the winter. It’s just spectacular conditions across the board.”

There are typically two styles of cross country skiing.

The most common is classic, where the skier moves in a linear direction, and then there’s “skating,” which is more difficult because it involves moving in a back-and-forth motion using your poles. Regardless of the technique, it’s a sport in which various fitness levels can succeed.

“If you were to come up to our ski area, maybe 10% of our skiers are what you would consider endurance athletes,” Ritterhouse said. “The rest of them are just regular people who just want to come out and enjoy winter sports at their own speed.”

While it doesn’t require an Olympic strength and conditioning coach to be able to navigate the cross country trails, Ritterhouse does recommend at least one lesson for novices, whether you plan on skiing half a kilometer or a more ambitious distance.

“If you really want to become proficient at it, it’s a sport of 10,000 techniques,” he said. “However, it’s also easy enough that you can rent or buy a set of skis, boots and poles and still enjoy yourself without a lesson.”

If you go
enchantedforestxc.com


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area bouncing back after ...
From the newspaper
Established in 1985 and located in ... Established in 1985 and located in Red River, Enchanted Forest offers 33 kilometers (20.5 miles) of ski trails.
2
Food and beverage distributor nets state support
ABQnews Seeker
Aspen & Autumn LLC was awarded ... Aspen & Autumn LLC was awarded $750,000 in state Local Economic Development Act assistance and $250,000 from Albuquerque in order to support the expansion ...
3
Former All-Southern Conference lineman says he's transferring to UNM
College
The University of New Mexico is ... The University of New Mexico is set to add yet another offensive linemen for the 2022 season, Marshall Gill, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior who ...
4
Latest dismissal reveals need to reform Game Commission
From the newspaper
The people and wildlife of NM ... The people and wildlife of NM deserve better than a carousel of commissioners
5
Hydrogen hub can make NM energy leader
From the newspaper
Let's leverage federal dollars to bring ... Let's leverage federal dollars to bring jobs to where they are needed
6
Let's protect our youth by increasing tobacco taxes
From the newspaper
For the past two years, New ... For the past two years, New Mexicans have stepped up to protect their families and their neighbors f ...
7
Editorial: After blowing .17, state Rep. Louis should step ...
Editorials
While state Rep. Georgene Louis is ... While state Rep. Georgene Louis is doing the absolutely right thing by admitting her dangerously wro ...
8
State's public libraries need more financial support
From the newspaper
Librarians are a lifeline in rural ... Librarians are a lifeline in rural communities, deserve better resources
9
Financial literacy added to new social studies standards
ABQnews Seeker
'Major revision' allows for local selection ... 'Major revision' allows for local selection of materials