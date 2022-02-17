Fishing Line for Feb. 17, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Benjamin Armendariz of El Paso, Texas caught a 17-inch, 2-pound rainbow trout at Grindstone Reservoir using PowerBait on Feb. 7.

Filiberto and Charlotte Snow Martinez, 7 and 4, of Albuquerque caught their limits of rainbow trout out of the youth pond at Tingley Beach using garlic PowerBait on Feb. 9.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Ice fishing for brook trout at Cabresto Lake was good using small glow tungsten ice jigs with glow plastics. The roads were snow-packed and slippery.

Charette Lakes is closed for the season and will reopen in March.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Clayton Lake is closed for the season and will reopen in March.

Winter season hours at Conchas Lake: open for day-use access only Thursday-Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-868-2270.

At Costilla Creek, the department has implemented the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involved removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat this spring. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Ice fishing for trout at Eagle Nest Lake was slow to fair using PowerBait, tungsten ice jigs, Swedish Pimple lures tipped with worm and pink Trout Magnet lures. Ice fishing for perch was fair using tungsten ice jigs, Swedish Pimple lures tipped with worm, PowerBait and Trout Magnet lures. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was fair to good using pink PowerBait and small jigs tipped with worm.

Gallinas River had no reports from anglers this week.

Anglers reported Hopewell Lake was frozen and the entrance gates are locked until spring. Ice fishing for trout was very good using orange PowerBait and nightcrawler worms.

Temporarily closed due to recent weather conditions and ice forming on Lake Alice. State Park officials have deemed the lake unsafe at this time. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-445-5607.

Lake Maloya is open for ice fishing at your own risk. Ice can be inconsistent, so please use caution when venturing out onto the ice. Fishing for trout was fair to good using chartreuse PowerBait, wax worms and corn. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-445-5607.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 is closed for the season and will reopen in March.

Monastery Lake is closed to fishing due to unsafe ice conditions. It will reopen when there are sufficient open areas of water available to allow fishing from the bank.

Morphy Lake is closed for the season and will reopen in March.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was not measured due to ice. Fishing for trout was fair to good using black and yellow Panther Martin spinners near Villanueva.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was not measured due to ice. Fishing for trout was fair using zebra midge flies and RS2 flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 405 cubic feet per second (cfs). Fishing for trout was good using copper spoons.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Santa Cruz Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Shuree Ponds is closed for the season and will reopen in July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species was slow at Ute Lake.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 198 cfs.

Fishing for trout at the Albuquerque Area Drains was fair to good using worms and homemade dough bait.

Bluewater Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River below El Vado and Abiquiú were 97.3 cfs and 58.3 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair to good using nightcrawler worms and PowerBait. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair using beadhead nymph flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Cochiti Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

El Vado Lake is closed to ice fishing due to thin ice covering the lake.

There was no fishing due to thin ice covering Fenton Lake. Please remember, only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

Heron Lake is open to ice fishing, anglers are advised to use caution due to inconsistent ice conditions. Fishing for trout was fair to good using ice fishing jigs, spoons and salmon eggs.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 17.6 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using worms and salmon eggs.

Laguna del Campo is closed for the season and will reopen in May.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Navajo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 338 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using bunny leech flies, leech pattern flies and black midge pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Seven Springs Brood Pond had no reports from anglers this week. Parking is limited and 4-wheel drive vehicles are recommended due to snow.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was fair to good using garlic PowerBait and chartreuse PowerBait.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was slow to fair using cheese PowerBait, nymph-scented PowerBait and corn PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Bear Canyon Lake was good using salmon peach PowerBait and salmon eggs.

Fishing for trout at Bill Evans Lake was fair to good using pink PowerBait, Rapala lures, streamer flies and brown and green Roboworms.

Caballo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was fair to good using cut gizzard shad bait and live bait. Fishing for white bass was slow to fair using live bait. Fishing for largemouth bass was fair using suspending crankbait lures.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 57.3 cfs.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Roberts had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Percha Dam was fair to good using yellow and orange PowerBait.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.17 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was good using pink and chartreuse garlic PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was fair to good using size 22 Woolly Worm flies, Velveeta cheese and lime green PowerBait.

Southeast fishing report

Alto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 3.77 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using salmon peach PowerBait near Higby Hole.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until later this year.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Bottomless Lakes was fair to good using yellow PowerBait.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was fair to good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Jal Lake was good using floating PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Lake Van was good using yellow PowerBait and homemade dough bait.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 10.2 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Perch Lake was good using Kastmaster lures and peach PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 3.28 cfs.

Santa Rosa Lake is open to boating, but due to low lake levels, Santa Rosa Lake State Park will operate as a no-wake lake until conditions improve. Fishing for all species was slow.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.