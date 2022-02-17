 5 Texas school employees arrested for not reporting assault - Albuquerque Journal

5 Texas school employees arrested for not reporting assault

By Associated Press

MIDLAND, Texas — Five employees at a Texas private school have been arrested on a felony charge after authorities accused of them of failing to report the alleged sexual assault of a student on campus.

The five employees at Midland Christian School were arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, the Midland Reporter-Telegram reported.

According to an affidavit, a student told authorities he was assaulted with a baseball bat after being told it was “freshman initiation day” following baseball practice. City officials say another student has been arrested but did not provide details.

The affidavit says the administrators and coaches were aware of the allegations but did not report them. Arrested were: Superintendent Jared Lee; athletic director Gregory McClendon; baseball coach Barry Russell; assistant secondary principal Matthew Counts; and secondary principal Dana Ellis.

It wasn’t clear whether any of the five had attorneys who could speak on their behalf. The school’s board of trustees issued a statement following the arrests but said it would have no further comment, citing advice from the school’s legal counsel.

“The physical, spiritual, and emotional safety of our students is the most important responsibility we bear as educators and one we take seriously,” the statement said.

The statement said the school is cooperating with the police investigation and that acting administrators are overseeing school operations.

Midland is about 315 miles (505 kilometers) west of Dallas.


