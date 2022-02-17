Mask mandate in the Pit lifted for Lobo games

Masks are no longer required to attend events in the Pit.

The University of New Mexico on Thursday announced the news a couple hours after Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham caught many around the state off guard by announcing at a news conference in Santa Fe that she has lifted the state’s indoor mask mandate.

The UNM Lobos, fresh off beating No. 22 Wyoming in the Pit on Tuesday night, hosts Colorado State in the Pit on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

UNM does still have in place, for now, a vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirement to attend games in the Pit — a decision made by the university in December under advisement of the university’s hospital officials citing high hospitalization rated and a lack of beds due to the high case count of COVID-19.

That policy is still being discussed and testing for unvaccinated fans is available at the game.

The number of people in New Mexico hospitalized due to the virus dropped by 37% since the end of January and was at 446 as of Wednesday, according to a release sent out by the Governor’s Office.

There has not yet been a decision made in Las Cruces about whether concessions will be open at future Aggies sporting events in the Pan American Center. Earlier this month, after enforcement of the mask mandate at New Mexico State University men’s basketball games was lacking, the school’s chancellor announced concessions would be shut done as an argument was being made that the mask mandate was too hard to enforce in an environment where masks weren’t required if fans were eating or drinking.

Check back here and in Friday’s Journal for more on how the lifting of the state’s mask mandate affects all sports in New Mexico.