DWI arrest after truck driver takes big rig the wrong way on I-40

A Pennsylvania truck driver was arrested for DWI after driving his big rig the wrong way on Interstate 40 for more than 10 miles recently.

Richard Strach, 52, of Plains, Pennsylvania, was booked into the Torrance County jail on charges of driving under the influence, driving on the wrong side of the road and reckless driving, New Mexico State Police said in a news release.

According to State Police, around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, an officer was dispatched to I-40 at milepost 226, between Moriarty and Santa Rosa, after receiving a report that a Kenworth semitractor-trailer was going west in the eastbound lanes. The officer closed eastbound lanes in the area, warned drivers of the situation and deployed tire deflation devices in an attempt to stop the truck.

“After driving 13 miles in the wrong direction, and before reaching the officer’s location, the (commercial motor vehicle) driver crossed the median and continued driving erratically in the correct direction of westbound I-40,” State Police said.

With help from a Torrance County Sheriff’s Office deputy, the State Police officer caught up to the semi and stopped the driver, Strach.

“Because of the swift actions of my officers and their coordination and teamwork with the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office, no one was injured in this incident,” State Police Chief Tim Johnson said. “I urge all motorists on the roadway to report drivers they think are driving under the influence by calling #DWI (#394).”