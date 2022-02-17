 DWI arrest after truck driver takes big rig the wrong way on I-40 - Albuquerque Journal

DWI arrest after truck driver takes big rig the wrong way on I-40

By Journal Staff Report

A Pennsylvania truck driver was arrested for DWI after driving his big rig the wrong way on Interstate 40 for more than 10 miles recently.

Richard Strach, 52, of Plains, Pennsylvania, was booked into the Torrance County jail on charges of driving under the influence, driving on the wrong side of the road and reckless driving, New Mexico State Police said in a news release.

According to State Police, around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, an officer was dispatched to I-40 at milepost 226, between Moriarty and Santa Rosa, after receiving a report that a Kenworth semitractor-trailer was going west in the eastbound lanes. The officer closed eastbound lanes in the area, warned drivers of the situation and deployed tire deflation devices in an attempt to stop the truck.

“After driving 13 miles in the wrong direction, and before reaching the officer’s location, the (commercial motor vehicle) driver crossed the median and continued driving erratically in the correct direction of westbound I-40,” State Police said.

With help from a Torrance County Sheriff’s Office deputy, the State Police officer caught up to the semi and stopped the driver, Strach.

“Because of the swift actions of my officers and their coordination and teamwork with the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office, no one was injured in this incident,” State Police Chief Tim Johnson said. “I urge all motorists on the roadway to report drivers they think are driving under the influence by calling #DWI (#394).”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
DWI arrest after truck driver takes big rig the ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Pennsylvania truck driver was arrested ... A Pennsylvania truck driver was arrested for DWI after driving his big rig the wrong way on Interstate 40 for more than 10 miles ...
2
Mask mandate in the Pit lifted for Lobo games
ABQnews Seeker
Masks are no longer required to ... Masks are no longer required to attend events in the Pit. The University of New Mexico on Thursday announced the news a couple hours ...
3
Gov. lifts mask mandate
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has lifted ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has lifted the mandate for face masks in most indoor public settings effective immediately. Lujan Grisham made the announcement Thursday ...
4
Food and beverage distributor nets state support
ABQnews Seeker
Aspen & Autumn LLC was awarded ... Aspen & Autumn LLC was awarded $750,000 in state Local Economic Development Act assistance and $250,000 from Albuquerque in order to support the expansion ...
5
PNM asks regulators to extend coal plant operations
ABQnews Seeker
Delaying facility's closure by three months ... Delaying facility's closure by three months could avoid summer blackouts
6
House Speaker Egolf won't seek reelection
ABQnews Seeker
House Speaker Brian Egolf shocked state ... House Speaker Brian Egolf shocked state lawmakers Thursday by announcing he won't seek reelection and instead plans to step down from the most powerful ...
7
BCSO: Man killed in double shooting in South Valley
ABQnews Seeker
A man was killed and a ... A man was killed and a woman injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Southwest Albuquerque. Deputy Angelina Navarro, a Bernalillo County Sheriff's spokeswoman, ...
8
'Coyote vs. Acme' set to film in NM; John ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Looney Tunes world is coming ... The Looney Tunes world is coming to New Mexico. The film 'Coyote vs. Acme' is currently in pre-production in New Mexico and will star ...
9
Meow Wolf producing next immersive project in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf is one New Mexico ... Meow Wolf is one New Mexico business that utilizes the state's film incentive package. The Santa Fe-based arts collective is constantly producing content and ...