The Albuquerque NAACP is hosting another food box plus a turkey giveaway for families in need this Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1-3 p.m. at the University of New Mexico East Parking Lot, which is just east of the football stadium.

One box and one turkey per vehicle, according to the news release.

Organizers thanked primary sponsor KROGER/Smith’s Foods, in a news release.